Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill leaves game with shoulder injury, won’t return
Perhaps the most anticipated matchup within the Chiefs-Jaguars season opener settled on a pair of Pro Bowl players designed to go one-on-one for much of the afternoon.
It lasted less than a quarter.
Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill left Sunday’s game late in the first quarter after being tackled by Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey on an 8-yard completion. Hill was initially declared questionable with a shoulder injury but was later downgraded to out.
The severity of his injury isn’t immediately known. Hill on Friday signed a contract extension — three years, $54 million.
After the two traded verbal jabs through the media last season, Ramsey declared his assignment to shadow Hill on Sunday.
He did.
For three drives. Hill caught an 8-yard pass on the play that prompted the injury, which drifted him toward the sideline. Ramsey tackled Hill and landed much of his body weight on him.
Hill had two catches for 16 yards before the injury. Mecole Hardman is seeing more snaps in his absence.
