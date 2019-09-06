Tyreek Hill, Chiefs agree to three-year contract extension worth $54 million

Tyreek Hill dances into Chiefs-Bengals preseason game Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill jokes and dances during warmups for the team's first preseason game agains the Cincinnati Bengals Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Arrowhead Stadium. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill jokes and dances during warmups for the team's first preseason game agains the Cincinnati Bengals Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Arrowhead Stadium.

Tyreek Hill and the Chiefs have agreed to a three-year contract extension worth $54 million.

The team announced the extension Friday. The amount was confirmed by The Star.

According to a source with knowledge of the extension, it contains a $5.8 million signing bonus and $35.2 million in guarantees.

“We’re pleased we were able to reach an agreement with Tyreek to keep him in a Chiefs uniform for the foreseeable future,” Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said. “He understands our expectations of him as a member of this team and community.

“This extension is contingent upon the conditions Tyreek agreed to adhere to upon his return to the team in July. Tyreek is an elite player in this league and has played a major role in our team’s success, and we’re pleased that he’ll continue to make an impact for us.”

Hill was suspended from team activities during the offseason while the Chiefs, NFL, and law officials sorted out alleged incidents involving Hill’s son and the mother of the 3-year-old child.

In March, Hill was investigated by Overland Park police, who took two reports at Hill’s Johnson County home, one for battery and the other for child abuse and neglect. A report also was made to the Kansas Department for Children and Families. No criminal charges were filed, however.

Later, an audio tape of a conversation between Hill and the mother surfaced in which Hill is heard to say, “You need to be terrified of me, too, b----.”

On July 19, a week before training camp opened, the NFL released a statement saying Hill would not be suspended and that the league found no evidence that Hill violated the league’s personal conduct policy, but would re-open the investigation if new evidence emerged.

During an interview at training camp, Hill said he was embarking on new paths.

““I’m appreciative of everybody in my life right now,” Hill said. “I can’t wait for my new journey, man. I’m excited. I’m working every day to be a better father, a better person, a better citizen, a better teammate. And a better son, too, to my parents.”

Hill will begin his fourth season with the Chiefs on Sunday at Jacksonville. He’s been selected for the Pro Bowl in each of his first three seasons. Twice he’s made the All-Pro team. In 2018, Hill set the team record for receiving yards in a season with 1,479.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue my playing career here in Kansas City,” Hill said Friday of his new contract. “Kansas City is my home, and I appreciate the love and support from Clark Hunt, Coach (Andy) Reid and Brett Veach along with my coaches and teammates. To Chiefs Kingdom, you’re the best fans in the world.”

Hill has been one of the NFL’s top return specialists throughout his career, returning four punts and a kickoff for a touchdown in his career.

— The Star’s Sam Mellinger contributed to this report