Tyreek Hill left Chiefs-Jaguars game after this hit from Jalen Ramsey
The Tyreek Hill vs. Jalen Ramsey matchup in Sunday’s season opener didn’t last long.
Hill, the Chiefs’ star receiver, suffered a shoulder injury after making a catch on the sideline. Ramsey, the Jaguars’ star defensive back, tackled Hill hard and Hill landed on the shoulder.
After getting up, Hill was clearly upset with Ramsey and he left the field in a cart.
Hill had just made his second 8-yard catch against Ramsey when he was injured.
Here is the play, which happened in the first quarter:
The Chiefs announced Hill will not return to the game.
