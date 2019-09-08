Tyreek Hill left Chiefs-Jaguars game after this hit from Jalen Ramsey

Chiefs fans go wild for Tyreek Hill as he signs autographs at training camp Chiefs fans go wild for Tyreek Hill as he signs autographs after the team had their first public practice on Saturday in St. Joseph, Mo. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chiefs fans go wild for Tyreek Hill as he signs autographs after the team had their first public practice on Saturday in St. Joseph, Mo.

The Tyreek Hill vs. Jalen Ramsey matchup in Sunday’s season opener didn’t last long.

Hill, the Chiefs’ star receiver, suffered a shoulder injury after making a catch on the sideline. Ramsey, the Jaguars’ star defensive back, tackled Hill hard and Hill landed on the shoulder.

After getting up, Hill was clearly upset with Ramsey and he left the field in a cart.

Hill had just made his second 8-yard catch against Ramsey when he was injured.

Here is the play, which happened in the first quarter:

Tyreek Hill went up to Ramsey then went to the sideline in some pain.. pic.twitter.com/mWUQZWG1yZ — #BOOMIN (@ftbeard_17) September 8, 2019

Best I could do. Thanks pic.twitter.com/2MEW8JvXPv — Anthony B (@Antnee824) September 8, 2019

The Chiefs announced Hill will not return to the game.