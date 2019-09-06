What the Vegas odds say about the Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes and the 2019 season

Patrick Mahomes talks about pulling out new plays in the regular season Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes talks about running new plays that the team has been working on in the offseason on Wednesday at The University of Kansas Health System Training Complex. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes talks about running new plays that the team has been working on in the offseason on Wednesday at The University of Kansas Health System Training Complex.

Eight months ago, the Chiefs came within one penalty flag of reaching their first Super Bowl in 50 years.

What will the encore be like?

Could be even better.

So say the Vegas oddsmakers.

The Chiefs will open the 2019 season as the co-favorites to win the Super Bowl, according to BetOnline. They are currently 8/1 to win the NFL championship, tied with the New England Patriots. The Saints, Eagles, Chargers and Rams follow closely behind.

As you might suspect, that makes the Chiefs, who open in Jacksonville on Sunday, the favorites in the AFC West. The Chargers are second, with the Raiders and Broncos a distant third and fourth.

Kansas City’s over/under for season victories is 10 1/2, not including the postseason. And according to BetOnline, the majority of the money is on the over: a total of 60 percent. Only New England is projected for more season victories, with 11, though the Patriots’ schedule is ranked as an easier one than the Chiefs’.

That’s the team prognosis.

How about the individual accomplishments?

Patrick Mahomes is the betting favorite to win back-to-back most value player honors. He’s listed at 6/1, per sportsbook Bovada. Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield is second on the list at 9/1. For reference: Mahomes opened 2018 as a longshot, just 60/1 to win the league’s highest individual award. BetOnline projects Mahomes to finish with 4,500 passing yards, which falls shy of last year, when he eclipsed 5,000.

Other individual over/under projections, per oddmakers from BetOnline ...

Tyreek Hill is listed at 1,100 yards receiving and 10 total touchdowns, which encompasses receiving, rushing and return scores. Hill had 1,479 yards and 14 total touchdowns last season.

Travis Kelce’s numbers are listed at 95 receptions, 1,100 yards and 9 1/2 touchdowns. A year ago, he topped 100 catches for the first time in his career, good for 1,336 yards and 10 scores.

On the defensive side, Chris Jones is projected for 11 sacks and newcomer Frank Clark for 10.

As for Sunday, the Chiefs are favored by 3 1/2 points against the Jaguars, not a hefty margin, with the uncertainty of opening week playing a factor. The over/under for total number of points scored between the two teams is 52. That’s the highest over/under of any game in Week 1.

