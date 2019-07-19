Travis Kelce on Tyreek Hill: ‘We’re just happy to get our guy back’

NFL: No suspension for Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill The NFL announced they will not suspend Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill and he can return to practice and club activities. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The NFL announced they will not suspend Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill and he can return to practice and club activities.

It didn’t take long for Chiefs players to react to the news that teammate Tyreek Hill wouldn’t face a suspension from the NFL.

After the news broke Friday, a number of players shared their thoughts.

That included tight end Travis Kelce, who was doing an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio and was asked about Hill, who had been suspended by the Chiefs since April 25, returning to the Chiefs ahead of training camp.

“We’re all just excited to get him back in the building and going to work with him,” Kelce said. “Everyone knows how important he is to this offense and we’re just happy to get our guy back in the building and excited to find a new kind of, ah, feel for this team knowing we have so many new defensive players and everybody’s got to be on the same page, and the chemistry really has to flow, so starting this thing off in training camp, finding our new identity I think is going to be huge coming up in the next week or so.”

Here is the interview:

Offensive lineman Jeff Allen didn’t mention Hill by name, but he tweeted this shortly after the NFL’s decision:

The truth always comes to light — Jeff Allen (@JeffAllen71) July 19, 2019

And rookie wide receiver Mecole Hardman responded to Hill’s statement: