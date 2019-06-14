Chiefs training camp schedule details: First session open to public is July 27

Watch Patrick Mahomes throw on day two of Chiefs camp Patrick Mahomes works on red zone throws on day three of Chiefs Training Camp in St. Joseph, Mo. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Patrick Mahomes works on red zone throws on day three of Chiefs Training Camp in St. Joseph, Mo.

The Chiefs have announced the schedule for their 10th training camp at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph.

Following a three-day closed-to-the public camp for rookies and quarterbacks, the Chiefs will hold their first full squad training camp practice July 27. Camp concludes Aug. 15. There will be team autograph sessions on July 27-28 and Aug. 2-4 and position groups will be available for autographs after other practices.

Practices are free of charge, except for July 27 and Aug. 3, which have a $5 admission fee, and times and dates are subject to change. Missouri Western also charges a $5 daily parking fee.

If practice is moved indoors because of weather or field conditions, it will be closed to the public.

According to the Chiefs, 8:15 a.m. practices will run about two hours and 40 minutes and 9:15 a.m. practices will run about an hour shorter.

The Chiefs’ first preseason game is 7 p.m. Aug. 10 against the Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs play at the Steelers Aug. 17 after camp concludes in St. Joseph.

Chiefs training camp schedule

Saturday, July 27: 3:30 p.m. ($5 admission fee and team autographs)

Sunday, July 28: 8:15 a.m. (Season Ticket Member Day and team autographs)

Monday, July 29: 8:15 a.m. (Linebacker autographs)

Tuesday, July 30: 8:15 a.m. (Defensive back autographs)

Wednesday, July 31: 9:15 a.m. (Wide receiver and tight end autographs)

Friday, Aug. 2: 8:15 a.m. (Chiefs Alumni Day, Gatorade junior camp, team autographs)

Saturday, Aug. 3: 8:15 a.m. (Family Fun Day, $5 admission fee and team autographs)

Sunday, Aug. 4: 8:15 a.m. (Season Ticket Member Day and team autographs)

Monday, Aug. 5: 9:15 a.m. (Offensive and defensive line autographs)

Wednesday, Aug. 7: 8:15 a.m. (Quarterback, running back and specialist autographs)

Thursday, Aug. 8: 8:15 a.m. (Linebacker autographs)

Monday, Aug. 12: 8:15 a.m. (Defensive back autographs)

Tuesday, Aug. 13: 8:15 a.m. (Wide receiver and tight end autographs)

Wednesday, Aug. 14: 8:15 a.m. (Offensive and defensive line autographs)

Thursday, Aug. 15: 8:15 a.m. (Military Appreciation Day)