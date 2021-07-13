SportsBeat KC: Why Royals took a high school draft path + HR Derby coverage irritation

Salvador Perez had a great Home Run Derby. The Associated Press

The Royals went young and local with their first few selections in this week’s major-league draft, which concluded Tuesday.

KC’s first-round selection, left-handed pitcher Frank Mozzicato, was a surprise based on projections. But the Royals’ second and fourth overall picks, Blue Valley Southwest pitcher Ben Kudrna and Park Hill catcher Carter Jensen, are fairly well known around here.

What does the youthful trend signal about the Royals? In this episode of The Star’s daily sports podcast, SportsBeat KC, beat writer Lynn Worthy joins columnists Sam Mellinger and Vahe Gregorian to discuss the draft and other events associated with All-Star week, including Salvador Perez’s terrific performance in the Home Run Derby and why Royals fans were upset with ESPN’s coverage.

