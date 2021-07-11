Royals

Kansas City Royals draft Connecticut high schooler with 7th pick. Here are the details

The Royals selected left-handed high school pitcher Frank Mozzicato with the seventh overall pick in the MLB Draft on Sunday night.
The Kansas City Royals selected left-handed pitcher Frank Mozzicato from East Catholic High School in Manchester, Connecticut with the seventh overall pick in the Major League Baseball Draft on Sunday evening.

Baseball America ranked the 6-foot-3, 180-pound Mozzicato the No. 42 draft prospect among this year’s crop of potential selections, while MLB.com ranked him No. 39.

Sunday’s portion of the MLB Draft includes 29 first-round picks — the Houston Astros lost their first-round pick as part of their penalty for the illegal sign-stealing scandal — as well as one compensation round pick and six competitive balance-round selections.

The Royals’ pick was their only one on the draft’s opening night.

The draft is being held in concert with the MLB All-Star Game and associated festivities in Denver, Colorado. The draft continues with Rounds 2-10 on Monday and Rounds 11-20 on Tuesday.

The top of the draft included the Pittsburgh Pirates’ selection of University of Louisville catcher Henry Davis with the first overall pick.

Davis’ selection was followed by:

