Kansas City Royals draft Connecticut high schooler with 7th pick. Here are the details

The Royals selected left-handed high school pitcher Frank Mozzicato with the seventh overall pick in the MLB Draft on Sunday night. MLB.com

The Kansas City Royals selected left-handed pitcher Frank Mozzicato from East Catholic High School in Manchester, Connecticut with the seventh overall pick in the Major League Baseball Draft on Sunday evening.

Baseball America ranked the 6-foot-3, 180-pound Mozzicato the No. 42 draft prospect among this year’s crop of potential selections, while MLB.com ranked him No. 39.

Sunday’s portion of the MLB Draft includes 29 first-round picks — the Houston Astros lost their first-round pick as part of their penalty for the illegal sign-stealing scandal — as well as one compensation round pick and six competitive balance-round selections.

The Royals’ pick was their only one on the draft’s opening night.

The draft is being held in concert with the MLB All-Star Game and associated festivities in Denver, Colorado. The draft continues with Rounds 2-10 on Monday and Rounds 11-20 on Tuesday.

The top of the draft included the Pittsburgh Pirates’ selection of University of Louisville catcher Henry Davis with the first overall pick.

Davis’ selection was followed by:

No. 2 pick: Vanderbilt right-handed pitcher Jack Leiter, selected by the Texas Rangers

No. 3: Oklahoma high school right-handed pitcher Jackson Jobe, selected by the Detroit Tigers

No. 4: California high school shortstop Marcelo Mayer, selected by the Boston Red Sox

No. 5: Sam Houston State University outfielder Colton Cowser, selected by the Baltimore Orioles

No. 6: Jesuit College Prep (Dallas) high school shortstop Jordan Lawlar, selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks

This story will be updated.

With the 7th pick in the 2021 #MLBDraft, we’ve selected LHP Frank Mozzicato from East Catholic HS (CT).#TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/HVQdZSbGf1 — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) July 11, 2021