Kansas City Royals’ Sal Perez set a new Home Run Derby record for catchers Monday night

Kansas City Royals All-Star and fan favorite Salvador Perez set a MLB Home Run Derby record for catchers but did not advance past the first round Monday night in Denver.

Perez, a seven-time All-Star selection and the American League’s starting catcher, crushed 28 home runs in the first round of the Home Run Derby at Coors Field. He obliterated former teammate Mike Moustakas’ total of 10 from the 2017 contest.

Perez was matched up against defending champion Peter Alonso of the New York Mets in the bracket-style format. Alonso, who won the competition the last time it was held in 2019, set a first-round record with 35 home runs to advance past Perez.

Perez’s 28 home runs tied Josh Hamilton for second most in the first round. Hamilton’s 28 at Yankee Stadium in 2008 set the previous first-round record that Alonso surpassed just before Perez’s turn.

The No. 4 seed Alonso, who entered the All-Star break with 17 home runs in 77 games for the Mets this season, went on to win and became the fourth multi-time Derby champion.

The No. 5 seed Perez, who competed in the event for the first time, recorded the second-highest first-round total in regulation of any participant this year.

Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto hit 31 in the first round after an additional period and a swing-off were required to break a tie between Soto and Los Angeles Angels pitcher/designated hitter Shohei Ohtani.

Perez, who hit 21 home runs in 89 games for the Royals before the break, hit his longest drive of Monday night’s contest at 491 feet. The hardest hit of his homers registered an exit velocity of 112 mph. Perez smashed 16 of his 28 homers 450 feet or farther.

His 28 homers traveled a combined 2.36 miles, according to MLB Statcast data on MLB.com.

Miguel Garcia, the Royals’ major-league batting practice pitcher, pitched to Perez in the competition. This year marks Garcia’s 20th season in the organization and his 13th as a batting practice pitcher in the majors.

The starting lineups for Tuesday night’s All-Star Game were also announced on Monday. Perez will bat seventh for the AL team. He’ll catch Ohtani, who was selected as the AL’s starting pitcher.