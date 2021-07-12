For Pete's Sake
Kansas City Royals fans crush ESPN for coverage of Salvador Perez at Home Run Derby
Catcher Salvador Perez set a Royals record at Monday night’s Home Run Derby at Coors Field in Denver, and fans were proud of his effort.
But the Kansas City faithful was also furious with ESPN over its coverage of Perez’s round.
Perez was up against the Mets’ Pete Alonso, who put on a show with 35 home runs. When Perez came up for his turn at the plate, ESPN interviewed Alonso about his big effort ... while Perez was batting.
Fans thought ESPN ignored Perez, and fans ripped the network for its coverage of the most popular Royals player.
Here is a sampling of what they were saying after Perez hit 28 home runs (By the way, the previous record for a Royals player: Mike Moustakas had 10 in 2017).
One Reddit user wrote: “Yeah Salvador Pérez hit 28 homers but let’s talk about the weather with Pete”
Another vented: “HE GOT THE SECOND MOST HOME RUNS AND THEY BARELY MENTION IT.”
Reddit user MSGKC94 wrote: “Great effort by Salvy.
“Terrible effort by ESPN solely talking to Pete.”
Here’s what Reddit user Nulaak wrote: “If I needed a reminder of why I never watch their programming that certainly did the trick.”
Update: ESPN did interview Perez once the second round started.
Comments