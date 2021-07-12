Kansas City Royals fans crush ESPN for coverage of Salvador Perez at Home Run Derby

American League’s Salvador Perez, of the Kansas City Royals, hits during the first round of the MLB All Star baseball Home Run Derby, Monday, July 12, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Gabriel Christus) AP

Catcher Salvador Perez set a Royals record at Monday night’s Home Run Derby at Coors Field in Denver, and fans were proud of his effort.

But the Kansas City faithful was also furious with ESPN over its coverage of Perez’s round.

Perez was up against the Mets’ Pete Alonso, who put on a show with 35 home runs. When Perez came up for his turn at the plate, ESPN interviewed Alonso about his big effort ... while Perez was batting.

Fans thought ESPN ignored Perez, and fans ripped the network for its coverage of the most popular Royals player.

Here is a sampling of what they were saying after Perez hit 28 home runs (By the way, the previous record for a Royals player: Mike Moustakas had 10 in 2017).

One Reddit user wrote: “Yeah Salvador Pérez hit 28 homers but let’s talk about the weather with Pete”

Another vented: “HE GOT THE SECOND MOST HOME RUNS AND THEY BARELY MENTION IT.”

This is why we don’t watch the national broadcasts even when the royals get their two a season https://t.co/OWlrNETkT1 — DFSGoon (@DFSGoon) July 13, 2021

Complete disrespect from ESPN to Salvy... embarrassing. — Benjamin Whalen (@MIZ_SKC23) July 13, 2021

Hey @espn my guy #Salvy just hit 28 home runs (second most so far tonight) and you didn’t even mention his name till he was done. #Royals — Philip Nicoll (@RN4KidsKC) July 13, 2021

Me when ESPN talks during Salvador Perez at bat!!!️ pic.twitter.com/DiPSqGj5M3 — GLS (@GregLSimms1) July 13, 2021

I get that Pete Alonso broke the first round record, but it was SO disrespectful of @espn to interview him the entire time @SalvadorPerez15 was up to bat. And don’t get me started on how stupid the head-to-head brackets are. Whatever. You did KC proud, Salvy! https://t.co/TcXUFMlKjF — Lesley (@LesleyEGill) July 13, 2021

The announcers on ESPN completely disregarded him which was so disrespectful. They didn’t pay any attention to him until the very end when they realized he was doing well. That’s so disrespectful to an amazing player who had one hell of a round — Charlie Sadighi (@CharlieSadighi) July 13, 2021

Hey @espn you may have missed it but Salvy hit 28 homers, second most in the round. You could at least mention his name... — JD Putnam (@THE_jdputnam) July 13, 2021

@espn do better. That was bull crap. Tan boying over Alanso and only ignoring Salvy in the first round. Every other batter had their time. @MLB @espn do better. — David (@crane_chiefs25) July 13, 2021

Reddit user MSGKC94 wrote: “Great effort by Salvy.

“Terrible effort by ESPN solely talking to Pete.”

Here’s what Reddit user Nulaak wrote: “If I needed a reminder of why I never watch their programming that certainly did the trick.”

Aren't even going to show any of his distances or spray chart... So frustrating — geocities content creator (@seppuku_boy) July 13, 2021

Salvador Perez with the second most home runs on the night but you guys were so busy drooling over Alonzo you literally didn't even pay attention . Proving again why ESPN is a joke. — Brad Simpson (@BradsSimpson) July 13, 2021

Okay yeah I’m pissed @espn hosed my boy Salvy — Hank Salsbury (@Hanka_Ta_Planka) July 13, 2021

Salvy cranks another:



"So Pete, do you prefer Sonic slushes or Wendy's frosty's"? — Brian Bookwalter (@BrianBookwalter) July 13, 2021

That man hits 28 in the first round of the Home Run Derby and he’s reduced to background noise while ESPN slobbers over some big-market whoever?







Gold crown for Salvador Perez and his new record for Derby HRs by a catcher—Kansas City is proud of you #TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/B8Di0G9tkg — Randy Withers (@RandyWithersKC) July 13, 2021

Salvy’s hitting Bombs … @espn “So Pete, tell us about your pretty bats!” — Craig Hooten (@craigdhooten) July 13, 2021

Update: ESPN did interview Perez once the second round started.