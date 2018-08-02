Vote for the best shortstop in Royals’ 50-season history as part of an all-time team

If you’re a Royals fan, then you are well aware that this is the 50th season for the franchise.
In honor of the milestone season, The Star is looking for help from Royals fans as we seek to determine the best players at each position in franchise history.
Twice a week from now until September, we’ll ask you to vote. We’ve previously looked at the top catchers, first basemen and second basemen.
Alcides Escobar
A Gold Glove winner who made the 2014 All-Star Game and was the 2015 ALCS MVP, Escobar took a .256 career batting average with the Royals into Thursday’s game. In those 4,874 plate appearances over eight seasons, Escobar had 197 doubles and 42 triples. He helped the Royals to two World Series appearances and the 2015 title.
Freddie Patek
Patek went to three All-Star Games and finished sixth in the 1971 MVP vote. In nine seasons with the Royals, Patek hit .241 with 182 doubles and 41 triples in 4,868 plate appearances. He hit .389 in both the 1976 and 1977 ALCS. Was also on the ‘78 team that played in the ALCS.
Kurt Stillwell
An All-Star with the Royals in 1988, Stillwell batted .256 with 100 doubles, 13 triples and 26 home runs in 2,022 plate appearances covering three seasons.
U L Washington
Washington was part of the 1980 American League championship team and played in the 1984 ALCS. In 2,746 plate appearances, Washington batted .254 with 94 doubles, 28 triples and 120 stolen bases.
