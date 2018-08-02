Kansas City Royals mascot Sluggerrr waves the team’s 50th anniversary flag before a game against the Seattle Mariners on April 9, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals mascot Sluggerrr waves the team’s 50th anniversary flag before a game against the Seattle Mariners on April 9, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals mascot Sluggerrr waves the team’s 50th anniversary flag before a game against the Seattle Mariners on April 9, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com

Royals

Vote for the best shortstop in Royals’ 50-season history as part of an all-time team

By Pete Grathoff And Blair Kerkhoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

bkerkhoff@kcstar.com

August 02, 2018 02:42 PM

If you’re a Royals fan, then you are well aware that this is the 50th season for the franchise.

In honor of the milestone season, The Star is looking for help from Royals fans as we seek to determine the best players at each position in franchise history.

Twice a week from now until September, we’ll ask you to vote. We’ve previously looked at the top catchers, first basemen and second basemen.

The candidates for the top shortstop:

Alcides Escobar

A Gold Glove winner who made the 2014 All-Star Game and was the 2015 ALCS MVP, Escobar took a .256 career batting average with the Royals into Thursday’s game. In those 4,874 plate appearances over eight seasons, Escobar had 197 doubles and 42 triples. He helped the Royals to two World Series appearances and the 2015 title.

Freddie Patek

Patek went to three All-Star Games and finished sixth in the 1971 MVP vote. In nine seasons with the Royals, Patek hit .241 with 182 doubles and 41 triples in 4,868 plate appearances. He hit .389 in both the 1976 and 1977 ALCS. Was also on the ‘78 team that played in the ALCS.

Kurt Stillwell

An All-Star with the Royals in 1988, Stillwell batted .256 with 100 doubles, 13 triples and 26 home runs in 2,022 plate appearances covering three seasons.

U L Washington

Washington was part of the 1980 American League championship team and played in the 1984 ALCS. In 2,746 plate appearances, Washington batted .254 with 94 doubles, 28 triples and 120 stolen bases.

  Comments  