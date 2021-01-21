Mizzou football hires former NFL coach Steve Wilks as defensive coordinator: report

Missouri football coach Eliah Drinkwitz has found a new defensive coordinator. And it’s someone with plenty of coaching experience.

Mizzou is hiring former NFL coach Steve Wilks to be the Tigers’ new defensive coordinator, according to multiple reports. Yahoo Sports first reported the move.

Wilks hasn’t coached in the college ranks since 2005 with Washington, but boasts plenty of NFL experience on his resume. He was head coach for the Arizona Cardinals in 2018, where he went 3-13. He spent the 2019 season as defensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns. Wilks did not coach this past season after he was not retained by current Browns coach Kevin Stefanski.

Wilks spent a bulk of his time in the NFL with Carolina under former Panthers coach Ron Rivera. Wilks rose from defensive backs coach to associate head coach and defensive coordinator during his tenure there from 2012-17.

Drinkwitz and the Tigers were in the market for a defensive coordinator after Ryan Walters left for the same title at Illinois. Walters joined Mizzou in 2015 as safeties coach when former MU coach Barry Odom brought him from Memphis to Columbia. Walters was one of three coaches retained by Drinkwitz after his hire in December 2019.

MU saw struggles during the 2020 campaign facing an all-SEC schedule. The 5-5 Tigers either shut down the opposition or gave up points in droves. It was, of course, a trying year for the team between COVID-19, injuries, opt outs and other issues as Mizzou saw its depth fluctuating throughout the season.

Missouri has one more vacancy on the coaching staff. PowerMizzou reported Wednesday that defensive line coach Brick Haley will not return for the 2021 season. Haley was one of the three defensive coaches retained by Drinkwitz and was well-regarded by his players.