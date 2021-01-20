Mizzou football lands Blue Valley North wide receiver, second KC-area recruit for 2022

When Missouri football coach Eliah Drinkwitz broke down his 2021 recruiting class in mid-December, he was asked why there were no Kansas City-area commitments. There were plenty of prospects from St. Louis, but noticeably none from the KC area, prompting the head coach to admit: “quite honestly, we just missed.”

That won’t be the case for the 2022 recruiting class. Mizzou picked up its second KC prospect Tuesday as Blue Valley North wide receiver Mekhi Miller announced his commitment to Drinkwitz’s program.

Miller is rated as a three-star prospect, according to Rivals. He had offers from other major programs like Tennessee, Nebraska and Iowa.

Miller joins Lee’s Summit tight end Max Whisner as the other KC player in Mizzou’s current four-member class. The Tigers have gotten off to a hot start for their next class, picking up four-star safety Isaac Thompson and three-star wide receiver Jamarion Wayne.