Mizzou football team gains former all-conference Rice linebacker

The Missouri Tigers lost their best defensive player to the NFL, but they’ve shored up the linebacker position with a player who should be an immediate impact transfer.

Former Rice linebacker Blaze Alldredge announced his commitment to the Tigers on Monday, choosing to finish out his collegiate career in Columbia. Listed at 6-foot-2, 220 pounds, Alldredge joins Mizzou after a stellar three seasons with the Owls, where he compiled 214 total tackles.

“Id like to thank the coaches & fans that have reached out to me since I’ve entered the transfer portal,” Alldredge wrote on Twitter. “At this time though I am ecstatic to announce that I have received an offer and will be committing to play for the Mizzou Tigers Let’s go!”

Id like to thank the coaches & fans that have reached out to me since I’ve entered the transfer portal. At this time though I am ecstatic to announce that I have received an offer and will be committing to play for the Mizzou Tigers Let’s go! @CoachDrinkwitz @CoachDjSmith #NewZou pic.twitter.com/mdFNKRipEA — Blaze Achille Alldredge (@blazeachille) January 18, 2021

Alldregde was a first-team All-Conference USA pick by the coaches in 2019 and 2020. He was also a team captain. He led his conference with 10.5 tackles per game in 2020, though the Owls only played in five games because of the pandemic.

While Mizzou lost linebacker Nick Bolton, an All-SEC and second-team All-America player, to the NFL, Alldredge should add an immediate boost to the linebacker room. Middle linebacker Devin Nicholson returns next season after a solid sophomore campaign, where he was the full-time starter.