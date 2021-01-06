Mizzou football defensive coordinator Ryan Walters leaving for Illinois, report says

The Missouri Tigers and coach Eliah Drinkwitz will need to start hunting for a new defensive coordinator.

Ryan Walters is leaving MU to join Illinois coach Bret Bielema’s staff in the same role, according to multiple reports. FootballScoop was the first to report the move.

Walters started his Mizzou tenure in 2015 as the safeties coach, when he was brought in alongside former MU coach Barry Odom. Once Odom was promoted from defensive coordinator to head coach, Walters saw an increase in responsibility and was promoted to full-time defensive coordinator after the 2017 season.

There was some uncertainty for Walters once Odom was fired after the 2019 season, but Walters was one of three defensive assistants retained by current MU coach Eliah Drinkwitz. Defensive line coach Brick Haley and secondary coach David Gibbs were the other two assistants who stayed on staff.

Walters signed a contract extension last year that gave him a raise to a $900,000 annual salary and kept him through the 2022 season.

The Tigers went 5-5 in an SEC-only 2020 schedule where the defense had its highs but struggled against strong competition. The defense was partly decimated by injuries, opt outs and COVID-19 as Mizzou fluctuated around the SEC’s 53-player roster threshold.