Former Mizzou coach Derek Dooley files lawsuit against school to dispute contract

Former Missouri Tigers football coach Derek Dooley has filed a civil lawsuit in Boone County Circuit Court against the University of Missouri Board of Curators to dispute his contract, according to online court records.

Dooley was Mizzou’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2018-19 after being hired by former MU coach Barry Odom. At the time of his hiring, Dooley signed a contract that made him the highest-paid assistant coach in program history at a $900,000 salary. His original contract ran for three seasons through Feb. 28, 2021.

Once Mizzou hired coach Eliah Drinkwitz to replace Odom, Dooley was not retained after the coaching change. If MU terminated Dooley’s contract without cause, he would receive his base salary payable in monthly installments until his contract expired, but not for more than 12 months.

Dooley spent the 2020 football season coaching for the NFL’s New York Giants as a senior offensive assistant, reuniting with offensive coordinator Jason Garrett. Dooley spent time with the Dallas Cowboys from 2013-17, where Garrett was head coach, before Dooley was hired by Mizzou. Dooley was head coach at Tennessee from 2010-12.

A copy of the full lawsuit was not available at publication time. A Mizzou athletic department spokesperson declined to comment. Online court records list Todd M. Johnson of Kansas City law firm Votava, Nantz & Johnson LLC as Dooley’s attorney.