Mizzou Tigers headed to Music City Bowl to face Big Ten’s Iowa Hawkeyes on Dec. 30

The Missouri Tigers will get a shot at one last win to conclude their pandemic-riddled season.

Mizzou accepted an invitation Sunday to play in the Music City Bowl, facing No. 15 Iowa. The 2021 Music City Bowl is scheduled for 3 p.m. Dec. 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Tickets for the game can be found here.

MU running back Larry Rountree III tweeted that he will be playing in the Music City Bowl. The captain had accepted an invite to the Reese’s Senior Bowl once his MU career is wrapped up.

“It is an honor to be selected to play in the Music City Bowl,” Rountree said in his tweet. “An honor the 2020 Mizzou Tigers have definitely earned! Having been denied the opportunity last year, and having never won a bowl game, I plan to take full advantage of this opportunity!! With that said, I will play.”

It’s a rematch of the 2010 Insight Bowl, which resulted in a 27-24 Hawkeyes victory. The Tigers finished that season 10-3 under former coach Gary Pinkel. MU leads the all-time series against the Hawkeyes 7-6.

MU qualified for a bowl game last season at 6-6, but had to sit out because of NCAA penalties. The Tigers’ last bowl appearance was against Oklahoma State in the 2018 Liberty Bowl.

Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz had said his team will go to a bowl game in the lead-up to Sunday’s announcement. Multiple teams around the country, including Kansas State, USC and Penn State, have opted out of the postseason, citing the mental toll the year has taken and other COVID-19 considerations.

The Tigers are hoping to close out 2020 with a win after dropping their final two regular-season games. MU was blown out by Georgia and Mississippi State, falling out of the AP Top 25.

Mizzou was one of the surprises of a top-heavy SEC. Drinkwitz’s team was projected to finish sixth in the SEC East, but the Tigers exceeded expectations with a third-place finish in the division. While two losses to close the season hurt Drinkwitz’s SEC Coach of the Year chances, his name was firmly in the mix throughout his first season at Mizzou.

After dropping their first two games, the Tigers won five of their next six. There were plenty of highlights from the 2020 season, including a four-down goal-line stand against LSU, a thrilling comeback over Arkansas and a 41-0 dismantling of Vandy.

Iowa posted an impressive season in its own right, finishing 6-2 on a six-game winning streak.