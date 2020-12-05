‘Nerves of steel’: Mizzou freshman steals show on Senior Day in perfect day vs. Hogs

Missouri Tigers kicker Harrison Mevis doesn’t mind when opposing coaches ice him.

Mevis figured that was coming Saturday ahead of his 32-yard, game-winning field-goal attempt. All Arkansas had left in its arsenal were timeouts, which it used liberally to delay Mevis’ shot at victory.

No problem.

“It just gives me more time to think about the kick and what to do right,” Mevis said. “Advantage me.”

Mevis kicked the Tigers to a stirring 50-48 victory on Saturday at Memorial Stadium as his attempt split the uprights. The Tigers basked in the glow of victory and sent their seniors off with a souvenir from the Rock M in the north end zone.

But Mevis would have never gotten his attempt at history had it not been for a fellow underclassman: quarterback Connor Bazelak. The Tigers (5-3) had less than a minute to spark a comeback against the Hogs (3-6); normally a time of chaos and frantic nerves. But Mevis and Bazelak stayed cool and under-control, delivering the largest fourth-quarter comeback in MU history.

“I was just trying to stay calm as always,” Bazelak said. “One thing I try to remember is, in the quarterback room, we have a list of quarterback commandments. One of them says ‘We don’t need a celebrity quarterback, we need a battlefield commander.’”

It was one of those plays that elicited a groan amid disbelief; another moment of heartbreak in the long history of Missouri football.

Arkansas strung together a 13-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, bringing it back to a one-point deficit. Instead of kicking the point-after attempt and tying the game — likely sending the game to overtime — Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman elected to go for the two-point conversion.

After Hogs quarterback KJ Jefferson rolled left on the attempt, he couldn’t find any open options. Once he launched the ball in the air, it went straight to MU linebacker Jamal Brooks. But Brooks bobbled the game-sealing pick, which bounced right into the hands of Mike Woods, who happened to be the lucky recipient of what should’ve been the game-clinching play.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

That’s when Bazelak took over. The Tigers had 43 seconds and three timeouts to get into Mevis’ range. MU coach Eliah Drinkwitz knew Mevis consistently converted out to about a 50-yard attempt, meaning Mizzou needed to get to at least the 35-yard line.

“True freshman, moment’s not too big for him,” Drinkwitz said of Mevis. “He just focuses on his job, and he’s been that way since he’s been here. I try to rattle him all the time on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. I’m yelling at him. Calling him “Jano-miss-ski” and all kinds of stuff, and he’s in there and just drilling them.”

Bazelak didn’t flinch once he got the Tigers going. After picking up chunk yards to wide receivers Barrett Banister and Damon Hazelton, MU was smoothly into Hogs territory. A few pass plays to the same targets later, the Tigers were in the red zone and well within Mevis’ distance.

Mevis said the only tradition or must-have for him on the sideline is to have MU punter Grant McKinniss by his side. McKinniss, who doubles as Mevis’ holder, goes through their keys together to ensure they’re on the same page. Mevis added he “can’t get lost” when McKinniss keeps tabs on him.

Drinkwitz said Mevis ultimately got the game ball, swarmed by his teammates in the locker room after the game. It wasn’t just that Mevis converted on the game-winner, he was perfect Saturday, finishing 5 for 5 on field-goal attempts when the Tigers needed him.

“He’s got nerves of steel,” Drinkwitz said of Mevis. “I tell him not to drink the Kool-Aid, but he’s doing really good right now.”

Of course, it wasn’t only Mevis who strung together the high-scoring win. Bazelak was once again effective, completing 32 for 49 passes for 380 yards. The key player on offense was MU running back Larry Rountree III, who rushed for 185 yards and three touchdowns.

The wide receivers, too, impressed. Hazelton collected 98 yards, his highest mark since he transferred to Mizzou. Keke Chism also had a MU-high 113 yards.

It was, as Drinkwitz calls it, a complete team win. Even the defense, while it didn’t have a banner day, slowed down the Hogs enough to allow the Tigers to rally for victory.

Mizzou has won three straight and five of its last six games. The Tigers have a chance to finish strong as they are set to play host to Georgia on Dec. 12 at Faurot Field for their final 2020 home game.

“We’ve instilled the belief and identity of who we are and what we’re going to be about,” Drinkwitz said. “Like I said before, that’s not for everybody. ... Mizzou nation is getting excited about what we’re doing. Recruits are taking notice. We’re not done yet.”