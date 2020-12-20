MU offensive lineman declares for NFL Draft, becoming Tigers’ first early departure

The Missouri Tigers will lose a key piece of their offensive line one year earlier than expected.

Right tackle Larry Borom announced Sunday that he is making himself eligible for the 2021 NFL Draft. A redshirt junior, he could have played two more seasons after the NCAA froze eligibility for fall athletes because of the pandemic.

“These past 4 years have been nothing less than great,” Borom wrote in a statement on Twitter. “They were filled with memories and bonds that I will never forget. To my coaches in the past 4 years I want to say thank you for everything.”

Borom had a stellar 2020 campaign after an up-and-down 2019 season spent moving between guard and tackle. The Detroit native solidified the right tackle position for first-year coach MU Eliah Drinkwitz.

Borom missed two games because of injury, but his emergence was crucial to Mizzou’s run game.

He is the fourth MU offensive lineman with NFL aspirations over the past two seasons. The Chiefs’ Yasir Durant, the Ravens’ Trystan Colon-Castillo and the Jaguars’ Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms all made their NFL debuts this fall.

Borom is the first player from Mizzou’s 2020 team to declare for the draft. All players are allowed to return, but some seniors are expected to either call it a career or pursue a job in the NFL. Borom did not say in his post whether he plans to play in Mizzou’s Dec. 30 Music City Bowl game against Iowa.

MU running back Larry Rountree III announced Sunday he is playing in the game against the No. 15 Hawkeyes. Rountree and senior safeties Tyree Gillespie and Joshuah Bledsoe had previously accepted Senior Bowl invites.