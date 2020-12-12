Grades from Missouri football’s 49-14 loss to Georgia and look ahead to Miss State

The Missouri Tigers’ game looked dicey when MU quarterback Connor Bazelak was on the ground writhing in pain. It was in the second quarter after Bazelak elected to keep the option play and slid to avoid a direct hit.

Amid the madness, it appeared one of the Georgia player’s knee hit Bazelak in the head. Bazelak was taken into the medical tent, then had some warmup throws on the sideline.

Luckily, Bazelak was back in the game by the next series. After the game, he said his right hand was a little sore, but it wasn’t a big deal. The head was fine, he said, though he said he got his “bell rung a little bit” on that play.

That was the second time in two weeks Bazelak had to be taken out of the game because of injury. He appeared to have the wind knocked out of him against Arkansas last Saturday, though he only missed one play.

True freshman Brady Cook came in both times Bazelak had to be momentarily taken out of the game. It didn’t matter much in the end as the Tigers lost 49-14 on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

“If you go down to the locker room and ask anybody, I think they’re going to say that they’re in some sorts banged up,” Bazelak said. “I think everybody is a little banged up. I got banged up last game. Took some hits this game. Nothing to complain about. It’s a tough game, and playing quarterback in the SEC isn’t easy.”

Here are this week’s grades for the offense, defense and special teams, along with a look ahead to Mizzou’s game at Mississippi State next week.

PLAY OF THE GAME

George Pickens 36-yard touchdown: It appeared as if Mizzou had all the momentum going into halftime after tying the game, coming back from a 14-0 deficit. But Georgia got the ball with 1 minute, 20 seconds left in the half.

The Bulldogs promptly scored a touchdown in only 43 seconds, capped off by Pickens’ chaotic touchdown. There were two defensive flags on the play (offsides and pass interference) as Pickens came down with the score. But that had to be reviewed because it appeared as if it hit the ground, though it was upheld. Georgia went on to score 35 unanswered points from there.

GRADES

Offense: F. Mizzou’s offense looked like it could hang when it put up an eight-play, 89 yard drive on the Georgia defense in the first quarter. The Tigers got an assist on a trick play when wide receiver Keke Chism hit tight end Messiah Swinson on a double-pass.

But that was nearly it for MU coach Eliah Drinkwitz’s Tigers in terms of production. They scored another touchdown, but that was gift-wrapped after a blocked punt gave them possession at the 1-yard line. MU had just three first downs in the second half as Georgia kept putting up points.

Defense: F. It was another long day for the Mizzou defense, allowing a season-high 49 points. That came a week after Arkansas put up 48 on the Tigers.

While the MU offense did the defense no favors by keeping it on the field, it was still a forgettable day. The Tigers allowed a touchdown on five straight drives, which put the game out of reach. The two sacks were significant, but dried up in the second half as the Bulldogs ran all over the Tigers.

Special teams: A. Mason Pack and Will Norris combined for the best play of Mizzou’s game Saturday on a blocked punt. Norris, a Columbia Rock Bridge grad, was close to scoring his first career touchdown, but he came up just short. Still, the Tigers took over at Georgia’s 1-yard line.

Punter Grant McKinniss added eight punts, including two that were inside Georgia’s 20. Kicker Harrison Mevis didn’t have a field-goal attempt for the first time this season, though he knocked in two extra points.

NEXT UP

The Tigers close their season against Mississippi State and Mike Leach, who is in his first year as head coach there.

Throw it out. As Leach’s offense is famous for, the Bulldogs will feature the “air-raid” offense, which is a pass-heavy.. That means a completely different mindset for the struggling MU defense. Mississippi State started its season with an upset over reigning national champ LSU, but it’s fallen apart since then.

Another first-year coach. There were four first-year SEC coaches this season between Drinkwitz, Leach, Arkansas coach Sam Pittman and Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin. Drinkwitz beat Pittman last week, and now he is set to end the season against Leach.