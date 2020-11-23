Mizzou football’s offensive line gets thinner as one-time starter will transfer

Missouri Tigers offensive lineman Dylan Spencer intends to transfer, the team confirmed, thinning a positional group that’s already been battered by injuries.

Spencer filled in for the Tigers at starting left guard in the Oct. 31 game against Florida after starter Xavier Delgado had ankle surgery. Spencer was suspended for the first half of the South Carolina contest for his involvement in the halftime fight against the Gators. He didn’t travel with the team to South Carolina because of COVID-19 protocol.

A Madison, Mississippi, native, Spencer signed with the 2020 recruiting class. He committed to MU and first-year coach Eliah Drinkwitz in February.

The Tigers have hovered around the SEC’s roster threshold at offensive line in recent weeks, which has been affected by injuries. Drinkwitz said they were at nine offensive linemen a few weeks ago, though one player, Drake Heismeyer, switched to defensive line because the Tigers were missing players there, too.

With Spencer out last Saturday against South Carolina, Luke Griffin was pushed into action in his first career start. Griffin was Mizzou’s third left guard of the season, following Delgado and Spencer.

The Tigers traveled to South Carolina with Delgado and right tackle Larry Borom, who has also been dealing with injury. But both were available in an emergency-only basis. It’s unclear at this point whether they will be available for the Tigers’ game against Arkansas on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

Spencer joins a handful of other Tigers leaving the program. Former MU and Raytown wide receiver Dominic Gicinto announced his intentions to transfer last week, and so have quarterback Taylor Powell, wide receivers Cjay Boone and Maurice Massey, linebacker Aubrey Miller and defensive tackle Montra Edwards. Massey was dismissed from the program after an October arrest.