Missouri Tigers football vs. Arkansas Razorbacks: Preview, TV, kickoff time, bet line

The Missouri Tigers have been the pleasant surprise of the SEC East, standing alone at third with a 3-3 record and real chance to finish strong. The Tigers are coming off a solid 17-10 win over South Carolina that, while not pretty, got the job done in spite of a depleted roster.

This week’s opponent, the Arkansas Razorbacks, have gotten some national attention of their own this fall. Led by first-year coach Sam Pittman and defensive coordinator Barry Odom — the former Mizzou coach — the Hogs enter this edition of the Battle Line Rivalry 3-5. While Arkansas has lost its last two games, it’s also succeeded in snapping a 20-game SEC losing streak — not bad for a team many predicted wouldn’t win two games in 2020.

Recent installments of the MU-Arkansas series haven’t generated much buzz, but this year’s game, with new coach Eliah Drinkwitz leading the way for the Tigers, offers some compelling storylines.

THE DETAILS

Kickoff: 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: Memorial Stadium, Columbia, Missouri

TV: SEC Network

Betting line: Missouri by 2

Radio: KMBZ (98.1 FM)

FIVE THINGS

