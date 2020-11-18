Mizzou Tigers wide receiver from Raytown decides to transfer

The Missouri Tigers lost another player Wednesday when Raytown grad and wide receiver Dominic Gicinto decided to transfer, the team confirmed.

Gicinto caught four passes for 52 yards this season and was part of the wide receiver rotation early, but lost playing time in recent weeks. He was listed as the third player at slot receiver in Mizzou’s depth chart this week.

MU coach Eliah Drinkwitz said on the weekly SEC coaches teleconference that Gicinto’s departure leaves the Tigers with 54 scholarship players practicing for Saturday’s game, one more than the roster minimum. Drinkwitz said MU had no new positive COVID-19 cases from Tuesday’s testing. There will be a final round of testing Thursday before the Tigers play at South Carolina.

Gicinto was a three-star prospect coming out of Raytown. He signed under former MU coach Barry Odom as part of the 2018 recruiting class.

After catching 15 passes for 171 yards as a true freshman, it was expected Gicinto would take the next step. But the wide receiver room became a bit more crowded with grad transfers Keke Chism and Damon Hazelton. Other players further down the depth chart also emerged, including Tauskie Dove, Chance Luper and D’ionte “Boo” Smith.

Fall athletes like Gicinto don’t lose a year of eligibility despite playing in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which thrusts rosters around the nation into more uncertainty.

Gicinto is the latest Tiger to enter the transfer portal during the COVID-19 pandemic. Quarterback Taylor Powell, wide receivers Cjay Boone and Maurice Massey, linebacker Aubrey Miller and defensive tackle Montra Edwards also elected to leave the MU program. Massey was dismissed from the team following an October arrest.