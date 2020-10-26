Missouri Tigers wide receiver Maurice Massey arrested Sunday, dismissed from team

Missouri Tigers wide receiver Maurice Massey was arrested Sunday by Columbia police, according to the Boone County Sheriff Department’s activity log, on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault, fourth-degree assault and first-degree property damage.

An MU spokesperson confirmed to The Star in a statement Monday that Massey has been dismissed from the team.

“Maurice Massey has been dismissed from the Mizzou Football program for a violation of team rules,” Mizzou’s statement said. “Since electing to opt out of the 2020 football season due to COVID-19 last month, he has not been involved in any of our practices or team activities.”

Massey, 20, was booked at 4:25 p.m. Sunday and released on bond. A former three-star recruit from St. Louis, Massey opted out ahead of the 2020 season in September because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Players who opt out are not allowed to practice with the team, though they can use the program’s facilities and other resources.

Massey appeared in four games in 2019 for Mizzou but did not record a catch. He was expected to compete at the wide receiver position.