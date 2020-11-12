Coin flip has decided: Missouri basketball will host Illinois for Braggin’ Rights

The Missouri Tigers and Illinois Fighting Illini had their Braggin’ Rights fates decided Thursday. At least on the issue of where the rivalry game will be played.

And the coin toss decided: The Tigers will host the Illini at Mizzou Arena.

In an intriguing twist, the rival schools agreed to determine who hosts the showdown in a coin flip. The deciding flick of the thumb came from college hoops reporter Andy Katz, landing with Mizzou’s logo upright.

Several noteworthy MU and Illinois officials spoke during one of the more anticipated coin flips in recent memory, which was broadcast live Thursday evening. MU coach Cuonzo Martin and Illinois coach Brad Underwood spoke, as did each school’s athletic directors. Mizzou forward Jeremiah Tilmon and Illini guard Ayo Dosunmu also joined in on the festivities.

“We felt like this was a game that had to happen,” Martin said on the show. “Brad and those guys did a tremendous job making it happen, as well as our team on this end. This is a game that has to take place. It’s one of those games, all around the country, you look forward to this game. It’s a big deal. I’m excited for both sides.”

A coin flip was the final decider because the COVID-19 pandemic forced the annual contest to relocate temporarily from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. The rivalry game plans to be back at the Enterprise Center next season.

The game is now scheduled for Dec. 12 at Mizzou Arena with time and TV designations to be determined. No fans will be allowed at the game to preserve the normal neutrality of the game. That’s the same day MU football is set to host Vanderbilt at Memorial Stadium.

It’s a nice addition to Mizzou’s non-conference schedule, now featuring No. 8 Illinois to a slate that has needed to adjust because of the pandemic. The Tigers’ other rivalry game, the Border War against Kansas, had to be pushed back a year. MU now opens the Border War renewal with a trip to Allen Fieldhouse next season.

Mizzou and Illinois have met for 50 all-time meetings, with the Illini leading 32-18. But the Tigers have won the last two meetings, including a 63-56 victory last year. Martin is 2-1 against Illinois as he enters his fourth year at Mizzou. It’ll be the first Braggin’ Rights game to be in Columbia since 1978, which was hosted at the Hearnes Center.

“That’s the hometown,” Tilmon said of the game. “We got a couple players from Illinois. It’s a big game. The atmosphere is always great. So it just means a lot for all of us.”