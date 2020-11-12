Mizzou men’s basketball picked in bottom half of SEC, Dru Smith makes preseason team

Missouri Tigers guard Dru Smith earned some recognition after a stellar first season under coach Cuonzo Martin.

Smith was chosen second-team All-SEC in the preseason men’s basketball media poll, which was announced by the league Thursday. The Tigers were picked to finish 10th in the SEC, ahead of Texas A&M, Mississippi State, Georgia and Vanderbilt.

No. 12-ranked Tennessee was picked to win the league. Florida forward Keyontae Johnson was chosen SEC preseason player of the year.

Smith was Mizzou’s rock last season, performing on both ends of the court even when the Tigers struggled with ineffectiveness and injuries. The Evansville transfer led Mizzou with 12.7 points, 3.9 assists and 2.1 steals per game.

When Smith wasn’t chosen to any All-SEC teams at the end of last season, Martin was vocal in Smith’s support, adding that the guard’s value extended beyond the court.

Smith, a redshirt senior, will be joined by a veteran-heavy Tiger roster to contend for an NCAA Tournament berth in Martin’s fourth season with the Tigers. MU opens the season against Oral Roberts on Nov. 25 at Mizzou Arena.

SEC preseason men’s basketball media poll

1. Tennessee

2. Kentucky

3. LSU

4. Florida

5. Alabama

6. Arkansas

7. Auburn

8. South Carolina

9. Ole Miss

10. Missouri

11. Texas A&M

12. Mississippi State

13. Georgia

14. Vanderbilt

First-team All-SEC: Alabama guard John Petty Jr.; Florida forward Keyontae Johnson; Kentucky forward Brandon Boston Jr.; LSU forward Trendon Watford; Tennessee forward John Fulkerson

Second-team All-SEC: Kentucky forward Olivier Sarr; LSU guard Javonte Smart; Missouri guard Dru Smith; South Carolina guard AJ Lawson; Tennessee forward Yves Pons; Texas A&M guard Savion Flagg