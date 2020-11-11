Mizzou vs. Illinois is on. But who hosts Braggin’ Rights will be based on a coin flip

The Missouri Tigers were robbed one rivalry game, but their Braggin’ Rights men’s basketball clash with Illinois is still on.

And it comes with a major twist: A coin flip will determine who hosts the game.

The two programs have agreed to play the game on Dec. 12 at either Mizzou Arena in Columbia or State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois — not in St. Louis. The fateful coin flip will be broadcast live at 6 p.m. Thursday on Facebook, YouTube and the schools’ official websites.

The show will have interview segments with prominent figures from both schools, including MU coach Cuonzo Martin, Illinois coach Brad Underwood, MU athletic director Jim Sterk, Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman, MU’s Jeremiah Tilmon, Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu and others.

At the end of the show, college basketball reporter Andy Katz will flip a two-sided coin that features Mizzou’s “Oval Tiger” and Illinois “Block I.” Whoever’s logo is upright hosts the game.

“The annual Braggin’ Rights game is one of St. Louis’ great sporting traditions, and I’m grateful that we have been able to work with Josh Whitman and his staff at Illinois to ensure that this meaningful game continues this season despite the challenges we are all facing due to COVID-19,” Sterk said in a statement. “St. Louis has been the site of many memorable games in this storied rivalry over the last 40 years, and we look forward to returning to the Enterprise Center for future games.”

Both schools agreed there will no fans at the game to maintain the neutrality of the annual contest. After the 2020 edition of Braggin’ Rights, the game is set to continue at the Enterprise Center going forward.

It’s a major boost for Mizzou’s non-conference schedule, which is still under construction. The Illini are ranked No. 8 nationally in the AP Top 25 poll and a win could be a major resume-booster for the Tigers.

Mizzou and Illinois have squared off 50 times in program history, with the Illini leading all-time 32-18. The Tigers have prevailed in the last two contests, including a 63-56 win last year.

The Tigers open their season against Oral Roberts at Mizzou Arena on Nov. 25. It’ll be Martin’s fourth year with the program. He’s 2-1 against the Illini as head coach.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Mizzou was supposed to renew its other rivalry game against Kansas in the return of the Border War, but that was pushed back a year. The Tigers play at Allen Fieldhouse next to renew the history rivalry.

“The passion and intensity of this rivalry is what makes college athletics special, and despite playing on campus this season, I am confident those elements will be there for both teams,” Sterk said. “Given the financial realities facing many schools today, I believe intercollegiate athletics needs more regional rivalries like this to be played in all sports, and we look forward to working with Illinois to play in as many different sports as possible in future years.”