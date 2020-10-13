Border War basketball game between KU, MU won’t be played this season

The much-anticipated continuation of the Border War basketball series between Kansas and Missouri will have to wait a year.

A source close to the situation told The Star on Tuesday that the KU-MU contest, set for Dec. 12 at T-Mobile Center, will be postponed until 2026-27 as a result of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, which has forced teams to adjust their 2020-21 schedules.

The two schools last October agreed to a six-game series spanning six seasons. The Star has learned the series will now begin during the 2021-22 season in Allen Fieldhouse.

KU and MU will play in Allen Fieldhouse in 2021-22, at Mizzou Arena in 2022-23. Then it’s back to Allen Fieldhouse in 2023-24 and Mizzou Arena in 2024-25. The series will conclude with games in T-Mobile Center in 2025-26 and 2026-27.

The Star has learned KU will not play Colorado, USC and Missouri this season as originally planned. The Big 12 is expected to announce the 2020-21 conference schedule in the near future.

The KU-MU series went on hiatus in 2012. Until 2012, the KU-MU series was known as the longest continuous rivalry west of the Mississippi River. The Jayhawks lead the all-time series 174-95.

KU had refused to play Mizzou after the Tigers left the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference, though the teams played one charity exhibition game at Sprint Center in 2017.