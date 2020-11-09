Missouri Tigers football vs. Georgia Bulldogs preview: TV, betting line, kickoff time

The Missouri Tigers had a week to rest their injuries while thinking of their last loss, a blowout to the Florida Gators. Mizzou’s next opponent, No. 12 Georgia, knows that feeling all too well as the Bulldogs saw their College Football Playoff chances all but extinguished after a loss to the Gators.

MU coach Eliah Drinkwitz has flown under the national radar when it comes to pleasant surprises, but the Tigers exceeded expectations in their first five games. And they can make some noise as the schedule eases up considerably the rest of the way.

But first, Mizzou (2-3) has a date with Georgia (4-2). While the Bulldogs were tabbed as a potential playoff team before the season, their deficiencies have been exploited in their two losses, albeit it was to two top 10 teams. Georgia’s talented, but its holes make for what could be an intriguing game Saturday.

Here’s a look at this week’s game.

THE DETAILS

Kickoff: 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: Memorial Stadium, Columbia, Missouri

TV: ESPN

Betting line: Georgia by 12

Radio: KMBZ (98.1 FM)

FIVE THINGS