Missouri Tigers football vs. Georgia Bulldogs preview: TV, betting line, kickoff time
The Missouri Tigers had a week to rest their injuries while thinking of their last loss, a blowout to the Florida Gators. Mizzou’s next opponent, No. 12 Georgia, knows that feeling all too well as the Bulldogs saw their College Football Playoff chances all but extinguished after a loss to the Gators.
MU coach Eliah Drinkwitz has flown under the national radar when it comes to pleasant surprises, but the Tigers exceeded expectations in their first five games. And they can make some noise as the schedule eases up considerably the rest of the way.
But first, Mizzou (2-3) has a date with Georgia (4-2). While the Bulldogs were tabbed as a potential playoff team before the season, their deficiencies have been exploited in their two losses, albeit it was to two top 10 teams. Georgia’s talented, but its holes make for what could be an intriguing game Saturday.
Here’s a look at this week’s game.
THE DETAILS
Kickoff: 11 a.m. Saturday
Where: Memorial Stadium, Columbia, Missouri
TV: ESPN
Betting line: Georgia by 12
Radio: KMBZ (98.1 FM)
FIVE THINGS
- Georgia’s featured two different teams. The Bulldogs have been one of the best defenses in the nation — but they have been exploited twice. In Georgia’s two losses, to top 10 teams Alabama and Florida, the Bulldogs allowed 42.5 points per game. In their four wins, they’ve allowed 40 points total. ‘Bama and Florida boast two of the best offenses in the SEC, though, so Mizzou will need to step up its game.
- Mizzou in the trenches. The Tigers will be down key starters on both sides of the offensive and defensive line. They’re missing right tackle Larry Borom and left guard Xavier Delgado through at least the Georgia game. On the other side, Mizzou’s missed Darius Robinson and Kobie Whiteside. Keep an eye on how the Tigers address those areas against a physical Georgia team.
- More quarterback drama? Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett IV has had an up-and-down season this year, but the Bulldogs’ quarterback situation is unclear. Bennett suffered a shoulder injury in the Florida loss, which prompted D’Wan Mathis to enter the game. Fans and pundits wonder when Southern Cal transfer JT Daniels will play.
- Another ranked opponent. Mizzou, yes, gets another top 25 opponent as it faces the No. 12 Bulldogs. That means five of Mizzou’s first six opponents were ranked at the time of the game. The lone unranked foe, Kentucky, made an appearance in the polls too. The Tigers are also again underdogs for the sixth straight game.
- Where are the teams at mentally? The Tigers are coming off an embarrassing blowout loss to the Gators, which included a fight. Georgia’s in the same situation, though there was no halftime melee. The Tigers are looking to continue to be an upstart team in Drinkwitz’s first year as they enter the second half of the season. It’ll be interesting to see how the Bulldogs respond to their Florida loss. They’re likely no longer in the playoff or SEC East mix, which is where preseason expectations were at.
