Mizzou Tigers football picks up transfer in former Oklahoma offensive lineman

The Missouri Tigers landed a big-time pickup in the transfer portal this week, announcing offensive lineman EJ Ndoma-Ogar has signed with the program. The former Oklahoma player opted out of the season in September and entered the transfer portal last week.

Ndoma-Ogar was a four-star recruit coming out of high school, according to 247Sports. After he signed with the Sooners, he played four games in 2019, which preserved his redshirt. The NCAA approved a blanket waiver for all fall sports athletes in 2020, meaning Ndoma-Ogar will have four years of eligibility remaining with Mizzou.

It’s unclear officially yet if Ndoma-Ogar will be available to play for the 2021 season. Part of the uncertainty is dependent upon the fact the NCAA has yet to approve a rule that would allow players to transfer to a new school and compete immediately. Currently, football transfers would have to sit a season unless they were either a graduate transfer or received a waiver.

That vote on the rule is expected in January 2021, which would allow Ndoma-Ogar to suit up for MU coach Eliah Drinkwitz’s team next season.

Ndoma-Ogar is a huge addition to a Mizzou offensive-line group that has struggled with depth issues. He’s listed at 6 fee, 3 inches and 338 pounds and projects at one of the guard spots for the Tigers. Ndoma-Ogar was part of the 2019 recruiting class and held offers from the likes of Alabama, Tennessee, Arkansas, Michigan and a slew of other schools.