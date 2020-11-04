Mizzou Tigers football’s offensive line gets a week off at a fortunate time

The Missouri Tigers have a week off perhaps at the perfect time for an important position group to get healthy: Offensive line.

Through the midway point of the season, Mizzou’s front five have impressed to protect quarterbacks Shawn Robinson and Connor Bazelak, though it’s been Bazelak who’s seized the starting role.

But that performance has only come when the Tigers are healthy up front. And Mizzou is banged up. Starting right tackle Larry Borom and left guard Xavier Delgado missed the last game, a loss at Florida. At this point, it’s unclear how healthy the Tigers will look after the week off.

MU coach Eliah Drinkwitz said Borom is at least a few weeks away from being back on the field. Delgado’s status is still uncertain. Borom did not travel to the Florida game, though Delgado did make the trip to Gainesville.

“(Borom is) working as hard as he possibly can to get back but he’s got a lower leg injury,” Drinkwitz said Wednesday on the weekly SEC football coaches’ teleconference. “He’s going to miss some time. He won’t miss the entire season but we’ll get him back when we can get him back, but he’s going to be out a little bit.”

Drinkwitz said the Tigers are down to nine scholarship offensive linemen. And that’s only two more than the SEC’s minimum for a game to be played.

Along with a 53-scholarship player roster requirement, the conference set specific positional minimums: seven offensive linemen, four defensive linemen and one quarterback. Those policies were created because of COVID-19 and if there were any outbreaks. For example, Vanderbilt fell below the 53-player mark ahead of the Oct. 17 game against Mizzou, which is why that game was postponed to Dec. 12.

But the Tigers are near that SEC-mandated minimum because of injuries, opt outs and other factors.

Mizzou had to dip into its depth against the Gators last Saturday, which came with varying results as the Tigers offense turned in arguably its worst performance of the season. That was partially on the offensive line, though other miscues like fumbles and drops didn’t help.

The Tigers went with true freshman Dylan Spencer in Delgado’s spot at left guard. Redshirt freshman Javon Foster slotted in for Borom at right tackle.

The left tackle spot was also under some scrutiny. Zeke Powell, the junior college transfer, started the Florida contest but was lifted for Bobby Lawrence.

It’ll be paramount for the Tigers to get as many healthy bodies back — especially against No. 5 Georgia’s defense, one of the best in the nation. To add another twist, the SEC suspended Spencer for fighting in the halftime brawl last Saturday, which means he’ll be suspended for the first half of the Georgia game.

The offensive line has benefited from the “next man up” mentality, which captain and right guard Case Cook has pointed to often. While he said it’s difficult juggling different players on the line, Cook said that doesn’t give them an excuse.

“It’s been different than what’s expected,” Drinkwitz said. “I think that’s been consistent for everybody in 2020. I think the physicality of five SEC games in a row and having another five is extremely challenging. Combine that with COVID and managing a new team; it’s been a challenge.”