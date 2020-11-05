Mizzou football continues to test negative for COVID, seeks to mend from injuries

Coach Eliah Drinkwitz’s Missouri football team has succeeded in staying positive and testing negative in recent weeks.

That’s been imperative, as one positive COVID-19 result can abruptly change the outlook of a week and season. Drinkwitz underscored this Thursday, saying, “Don’t count your chickens before they hatch,” and knocking on his wooden podium.

“Zero (COVID cases), but 14-day latency period if you know anything about COVID,” he said. “I’m more worried about leg injuries than I am about COVID right now.”

Those leg injuries have certainly been a cause for concern — especially in the trenches, where the Tigers’ depth has been challenged.

Drinkwitz had an additional injury update Thursday, announcing that left guard Xavier Delgado had undergone a surgical procedure on his ankle and will be out for several weeks. The injury is not expected to be season-ending, Drinkwitz.

Also on the mend is right tackle Larry Borom, who will be out at least a couple more weeks because of a lower leg injury.

It’s unclear how the Tigers will fill Delgado’s spot at left guard. True freshman Dylan Spencer has been an option, but he’s been suspended by the SEC for the first half of the Nov. 14 Georgia game for fighting during last weekend’s halftime brawl at Florida.

“We’ve got practice this week — we’ll work on it,” Drinkwitz said. “I think we’re down to nine scholarship offensive linemen, and whoever else is available for that position, we’ll get him ready to play. Don’t have any names right now — it’s an open competition.”

On the defensive line, Kobie Whiteside has progressed faster than expected from a knee injury, Drinkwitz said, but his targeted return is the South Carolina game on Nov. 21. That means Whiteside will likely be unavailable against Georgia. Another defensive lineman, Darius Robinson, has a leg injury of his own and is using the week off to get healthy.

The Tigers should get a boost with Jatorian Hansford’s return to the defensive line. Hansford was expected to compete for snaps before undergoing shoulder surgery ahead of preseason camp.

Drinkwitz initially said Hansford was out for the year, but that was before the NCAA’s eligibility rules were altered because of COVID-19. The NCAA granted a blanket waiver for fall sports athletes, meaning this year won’t count toward their eligibility. Drinkwitz said the change allowed Hansford to suit up once he had his doctors’ OK.

“He’s on a limited snap on what he can do,” Drinkwitz said of Hansford. “He’s been working hard and that’s a position that’s been hit hard with depth (issues). For him to be able to provide us with quality depth and snaps, it’s been awesome.”

Coaches in office?

Amid a crucial election cycle for the U.S., there was some crossover of sports and politics this week around the SEC. Former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville was elected to the U.S. Senate in Alabama, completing a path from football to politics.

Drinkwitz was asked if he would ever consider making a career change to run for elected office. Drinkwitz, 37, said he was solely focused on Thursday’s practice and the rest of the 2020 season.

“I got enough problems trying to be the head football coach at the University of Missouri to try to wade into the political waters,” Drinkwitz said. “That’s its own beast. I don’t know if I’m tough enough or cut out for that. Although I did dodge some questions like they did at debates earlier.”

Melee aftermath

The Tigers will be missing three players for the first half when they play the Bulldogs next week: Spencer, defensive lineman Markell Utsey and linebacker Chad Bailey. The SEC has suspended them for their involvement in the melee at Florida Saturday.

“Our actions have consequences and we’re dealing with those consequences,” Drinkwitz said.