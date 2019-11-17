Cuonzo Martin’s Missouri Tigers get Wofford next amid stout non-conference stretch

Ever since the Missouri Tigers opened their season against Incarnate Word, they’ve played quality non-conference opponents.

It’ll be another stout test for Mizzou Monday night in the form of Wofford, a team that made it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament last year. While the Terriers aren’t necessarily a marquee foe, they should challenge Mizzou coach Cuonzo Martin’s team in a 7 p.m. tipoff at Mizzou Arena.

“They’re talented,” Martin said. “They’ve done a great job in the past several years. I think Mike Young did a good job the past (17) years.”

While Incarnate Word was likely the least formidable team on Mizzou’s schedule, the Tigers’ last two games have been become more difficult. Northern Kentucky was an NCAA Tournament participant last year and has a good shot at winning the Horizon League championship.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

And Xavier was ranked when the Tigers visited for a rare true road non-conference game last week. MU lost 63-58 in overtime.

After Wofford, Mizzou plays host to 4-0 Morehead State Wednesday. Then, next week, it’s the Hall of Fame Classic at Kansas City’s Sprint Center, where Mizzou plays Butler and either Stanford or Oklahoma — legit opponents from notable leagues.

While these games might not comprise the toughest schedule in the nation, such opponents figure to provide a good test for Martin’s Tigers.

Wofford no longer fields Fletcher Magee, the sharpshooting guard who holds the NCAA’s all-time career record for three-pointers. But the Terriers are still a team that can win with the three, shooting 37.1% from behind the arc early this season.

The Terriers also have a new coach in Jay McAuley, who succeeds Mike Young, who left for the Virginia Tech job during the offseason. Martin said the culture created under Young lives on in the program from Spartanburg, South Carolina.

“They can score,” Martin said. “When you watch their guards, the way they space you out, the way (Storm Murphy) as a point guard facilitates, gets to the rim, shoots the pull-up, comes off ball screens, gets the ball where it needs to go, is physical. Still a talented team.”

Three-point shooting

Mizzou has struggled to make the three through the Tigers’ first three games. The Tigers are shooting at a 25.3% clip. Martin said he’s not worried yet, especially with such a small sample size.

He said the NCAA’s new three-point line has been an adjustment. The distance of the arc increased this season from 20 feet, 9 inches to 22-1.75, matching the international three-point distance.

“Just really shooting the ball with confidence, that’s it,” Martin said. “You’re always concerned because you feel like some of you guys have good looks you see go down in practice. But it’s not a concern where you’re losing sleep. You always go back to did you defend (and) rebound as hard as you can play the game itself.”

Newest Tiger

After signing his first recruit of the Class of 2020, Jordan Wilmore, Martin said he was impressed by Wilmore’s 7-foot-3 frame and his ability to grow.

“He’s tall, soft hands, good passer for his size,” Martin said. “His growth is years ahead of him. He has a good feel for the game. The other part is just being around other big guys. That’s when other big guys mature.”