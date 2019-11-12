Mizzou’s upset bid falls short in overtime as Tigers lose 63-58 at No. 21 Xavier

Missouri’s Jeremiah Tilmon (23) pulls in a rebound next to Xavier’s Tyrique Jones during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) AP

The Missouri Tigers had a chance to win Tuesday night’s game at No. 21 Xavier in regulation. Sharpshooter Mark Smith even had an open look with 5.3 seconds left, but a rushed, double-clutch attempt fell short, sending the game into overtime.

The Tigers’ upset bid faded in the extra period as the Musketeers pulled away, winning 63-58 and handing Mizzou its first loss of the season. The Tigers were seeking their first road win at an AP Top 25 opponent since January 2012.

Mizzou (2-1) was led by guard Dru Smith, who scored 22 points, the only Tiger in double-figure scoring. Guards Xavier Pinson and Mark Smith each added nine points.

The Tigers have six days off ahead of their next game, a 7 p.m. tip against Wofford on Nov. 18.

Here are five takeaways from Mizzou’s loss in Cincinnati:

Still early, workable kinks: This was a winnable game, but the Tigers failed to make plays in overtime. But it’s still the third game of a long regular season. Mizzou still has more NCAA Tournament resume-building opportunities on the schedule, though a victory here would have helped in March. The Tigers offense again looked uncomfortable at times, turning the ball over 20 times. Jeremiah Tilmon also saw significant time on the bench because of foul trouble. The positives included the defense and that the Tigers showed they could be competitive against a ranked team. Gritty comeback: With the turnovers adding up and the Tigers down 15 points late in the first half, it looked like Xavier would run away with the game. But a quick burst from the Tigers cut the deficit to seven by halftime, then they took the lead in the second half with a 14-0 run. Coming back from a double-digit hole is difficult, more so on the road facing a ranked team. It’s a sign of good things to come for Mizzou to grind back. Dru Smith shines: After a rough start like the rest of his team, he proved to be clutch when Mizzou needed him. The redshirt junior guard finished with 22 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. It wasn’t exactly pretty — 6 of 16 shooting, four turnovers — but when the Tigers needed some shots, they turned to Smith. He also played a team-leading 40 minutes while guiding the bulk of Mizzou’s ball-handling duties. Ugly offense: The Musketeers never looked comfortable facing the gritty Mizzou defense. They shot 33% from the field, including 14% from three. While Xavier made shots down the stretch, the defense was crucial for Mizzou. On the other side, the Tigers also looked unsightly against Xavier. They shot 33% from the field and were sloppy with the ball. Both teams combined for 36 total turnovers as there were long scoring droughts on both sides. Where’s Tilmon? In a game where Tilmon would be a significant part of the game plan, he was nowhere to be seen on the court early. He picked up two fouls three minutes into the game, then sat the rest of the half. Then after the break, he picked up his third foul three minutes into the second half and again was sent to the bench. But when he was on the floor, he was a difference maker. The 6-foot-10 forward finished with six points, four rebounds in 23 minutes.