7-foot-3 center Jordan Wilmore signs with Missouri basketball for Class of 2020

The lone pledge in the Missouri Tigers’ 2020 basketball recruiting class so far has signed with Mizzou coach Cuonzo Martin’s program.

Jordan Wilmore, a 7-foot-3 center, signed his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday, the school announced.

Wilmore committed to Mizzou in September. After signing, he joins current Tiger Axel Okongo as 7-footers in the program.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

“Jordan has great length and a good feel for the game,” Martin said in the university release. “He is disruptive defensively protecting the rim and excellent on the glass, and will be a solid back-to-the-basket big for us. Jordan is a high-character guy, whose passion to be great at this level fits our program well.”

Wilmore is considered a project, as his other offers were from Southern Utah and Jacksonville State. The Baltimore native currently plays for The Skills Factor Prep in Georgia.

“I chose Mizzou because of how real and genuine Coach Martin and his staff are,” Wilmore said. “They did not try to sugarcoat anything, and they were honest with me about my development and where I need to be to become a great basketball player. They’ve welcomed me home, and I feel like I’ve arrived home at Mizzou.”

I am truly blessed to say that I am committed to the University of Missouri ️️ pic.twitter.com/qKxNcT2gYy — Jordan Wilmore (@big_jordan20) September 29, 2019

While WIlmore is the only signed recruit, there are other Mizzou targets, though they’re likely to make their decision later in the recruiting cycle. The early signing period began Wednesday and ends a week later.

The current main target for Mizzou is Josh Christopher, rated as the No. 11 prospect in the nation, according to 247Sports. Christopher’s cousin, Nicodemus Christopher, is a Mizzou strength coach. The 6-foot-5 guard has been a Martin target since he was an underclassman. Mizzou is a finalist for the senior.

In other potential recruits, there is top-60 guard Jalen Terry, who re-opened his recruitment in October. Prior to committing to Tom Izzo’s Michigan State Spartans, Terry had Mizzou as one of his finalists.

The regular signing period for basketball starts April 15, and Martin’s roster could look different then. Forward Jeremiah Tilmon has a year of eligibility after this season, but might leave for the NBA if he plays well, opening up another scholarship.