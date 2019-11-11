Missouri basketball prepares for ranked Xavier, rare true road nonconference game

In an era of college basketball when some power conference programs don’t play a true road game until January, the Missouri Tigers are doing so the second week of the regular season.

They’ll face the No. 21 Xavier Musketeers at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Cintas Center — a high-stakes matchup just a few games into the regular season. It’ll be the toughest test for both undefeated teams, who have each played two weaker opponents to start the year.

The Tuesday night game in Cincinnati should be a measuring stick for Mizzou coach Cuonzo Martin. For a team vying for the NCAA Tournament, a road win at Xavier would be a marquee win for the Tigers’ resume come March. In the AP poll, a victory might also launch them into the top 25.

“The best, they strive in moments of adverse situations, when you’re on the road so to speak,” Martin said. “They want to be in those environments. I think it brings out the best in you. I enjoy playing on the road, just having an opportunity to beat an opponent and silence the crowd.”

Regardless of result, playing on the road should be valuable for the Tigers. They play two more nonconference road games — at Temple and West Virginia — so the schedule is full of opportunities away from Mizzou Arena. That doesn’t include the Braggin’ Rights Game against Illinois in St. Louis or the two-game Hall of Fame Classic tournament at the Sprint Center, but those are neutral sites. Martin joked his three nonconference road games are probably more than most programs around the country.

When Southeastern Conference play rolls around, Martin said he’s hopeful that experience translates to wins.

“We have to be clicking on all cylinders,” Martin said. “Every little thing matters, all the details. You can’t allow yourself to give in to the atmosphere. You have to stay locked in on the floor.”

In scouting Xavier, multiple players pointed to their big guards, Quentin Goodin and Dahmir Bishop, and experience, as the Musketeers bring back four starters. Forwards Tyrique Jones and Naji Marshall both average 18.5 points per game, posing a test for Jeremiah Tilmon.

As for the game plan, Martin again pointed to defense. On the road, limiting scoring runs and the home team’s momentum is crucial. Dru Smith also added Xavier likes to crash the boards for offensive rebounds, so defensive rebounding will be key to limit extra possessions.

“You always want to take away the team’s best players or limit their options or having them go to a Plan B or Plan C,” Martin said. “But you don’t want to allow those guys to get into a groove from start to finish of a game.”

There’s also a sense of familiarity: Mizzou defeated Xavier 71-56 last season at home.

But Martin said he doesn’t take much stock from that victory. The players aren’t the same, and he added the road environment is a different. But it helps then Mizzou is led by veterans, those who know what the playing conditions are like.

“We’re more experienced, so it’s not as tough going on the road,” guard Xavier Pinson said. “You don’t think about it as much you just go in there with the same game plan and approach it as any other game.”