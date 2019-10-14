Mizzou football enters AP Top 25, and the accolades continue to roll in this week

SHARE COPY LINK

The Missouri Tigers entered The Associated Press Top 25 football poll this week, and the accolades continued to roll in Monday.

Coach Barry Odom’s Mizzou (5-1, 2-0 SEC) beat Ole Miss 38-27 Saturday night, impressing voters enough that the Tigers are ranked 22nd nationally — their first appearance in the Top 25 since being ranked 22nd at the end of last season. They fell out of last year’s poll after losing to Oklahoma State in the Liberty Bowl.

On Monday, senior left tackle Yasir Durant was named the Southeastern Conference’s Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week. It’s the fourth time this season a Tigers player has won an SEC honor — Durant joins MU linebackers and recent SEC Defensive Player of the Week winners Nick Bolton (Sept. 9) and Cale Garrett (Sept. 23 and Oct. 7).

Winners of five straight, the Tigers have not dropped a game since their season-opening loss at Wyoming.

Mizzou is ineligible to be ranked in the AFCA national coaches’ poll this fall due to NCAA sanctions imposed shortly after the first of the year. The NCAA Infractions Appeals Committee is weighing a July appeal by MU of those penalties, which were levied on the school’s football, softball and baseball teams for academic misconduct and included a one-year postseason ban.

The Tigers football team is currently leading the SEC East and plays at Vanderbilt (1-5, 0-3) Saturday. MU’s homecoming win over the Rebels Saturday was highlighted by 562 yards of total offense, including 329 yards through the air and 233 on the ground.

Durant and his teammates controlled the line of scrimmage against Ole Miss, with Mizzou converting a season-high nine third downs in 15 tries.

Alabama remains the No. 1-ranked team in the country in the new AP poll, followed by LSU, Clemson, Ohio State and Oklahoma.

Here’s this week’s full AP Top 25 poll:

1. Alabama (30 first-place votes)

2. LSU (12)

3. Clemson (11)

4. Ohio State (9)

5. Oklahoma

6. Wisconsin

7. Penn State

8. Notre Dame

9. Florida

10. Georgia

11. Auburn

12. Oregon

13. Utah

14. Boise State

15. Texas

16. Michigan

17. Arizona State

18. Baylor

19. SMU

20. Minnesota

21. Cincinnati

22. Missouri

23. Iowa

24. Appalachian State

25. Washington

Dropped out: No. 19 Wake Forest, No. 20 Virginia, No. 23 Memphis, No. 24 Texas A&M