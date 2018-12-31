Comeback falls short as Missouri falls to Oklahoma State 38-33 in Liberty Bowl

Close, but not close enough.

Facing fourth and one with from Oklahoma State’s 9-yard line, Drew Lock lined up in the shotgun, kept the ball for himself and ran.

Lock made it a few feet before getting tripped and falling a foot shy of the first down.

The play summed up Missouri’s 38-33 loss to Oklahoma State in the Liberty Bowl. The Tigers (8-5) nearly erased a 16-point deficit by the Cowboys at the start of the fourth quarter but failed in the second consecutive bowl loss for Barry Odom.

$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!

Missouri got the game to as close as two points before failing to convert on keys plays down the stretch. Lock kept Missouri’s offense alive despite the absence of wideout Emanuel Hall for most of the game and tight end Albert Okwuegbunam for all of it.

The Tigers’ defense had early momentum after Terry Beckner Jr. strip-sacked Cowboys’ quarterback Taylor Cornelius on the opening play. But the OSU recovered and marched downfield, giving MU’s defense fits along the way. The Pokes’ tempo caught Mizzou off guard, which led to an illegal substitution penalty and a few big plays to get into the redzone. Cornelius capped the drive with a 30-yard touchdown to Dillon Stoner to put OSU up 7-0.

The Tigers responded with a strong drive of their own, highlighted by Emanuel Hall’s 58-ard catch to set up first and goal. Missouri was unable to score and settled for a field goal after freshman wideout Jalen Knox dropped a touchdown.

With junior tailback Damarea Crockett out with an ankle injury, sophomore Larry Rountree got the majority of carries in the run game. Rountree, whose jersey was missing the ‘n’ in his name, had 204 rushing yards on 27 carries in the game, 102 of which came in the first half. Pinned to its own 3-yard line, MU went 97 yards on 10 plays, with Rountree accounting for 71 yards on the drive. Lock found Raytown graduate Dominic Gicinto in the end zone for a five-yard touchdown to put MU up 10-7 with 7:49 left.

Oklahoma State retook the lead on a seven-yard touchdown to Tyron Johnson after an array of missed tackles by MU on a Cornelius scramble set up first and goal for OSU.

Lock gave MU the lead going into halftime on a 16-yard touchdown catch by Kendall Blanton. Blanton, who got the start over injured tight end Okwuegbunam, was barely used in the passing game before Monday and had four catches for 35 yards. The Blue Springs South graduate’s touchdown came off a great play-fake from Lock and a diving catch from the 6-foot-6 senior. Missouri went up 16-14 with 3:35 left in the first half. Despite having two timeouts and the ball at midfield with 50 seconds left, MU showed no urgency to try and score before halftime, with OSU set to get the ball at the start of the third quarter.

Missouri’s third quarter started out bad and quickly went to worse.

Cowboys star wide receiver Tylan Wallace had four catches on the drive for a combined 51 yards. The OSU drive was capped with a nine-yard touchdown to give the Cowboys a 21-16 lead. Knox fumbled on the first play of Missouri’s ensuing drive and OSU recovered at the Tigers’ 20-yard line. Tailback Chuba Hubbard score three plays later to extend OSU’s lead to 28-16 with 10:21 left.

Lock led Missouri downfield to try and dig MU’s offense out its deficit but the Tigers couldn’t stay out of their own way. Twice Lock delivered on third down, finding walk-on Barrett Bannister for 30 yards and Memphis native Johnathon Johnson for 20 to set up first and goal. Missouri had a touchdown to Knox wiped away on a holding penalty and couldn’t get more than field goal out of the drive.

Cowboys wideout Tyron Johnson became the latest OSU receiver to burn MU’s secondary, with two catches for 78 yards and a touchdown to put OSU up 35-19 with 3:08 left in the third quarter.

Missouri showed signs of life in the fourth quarter after senior safety Cam Hilton picked off Cornelius on the first play of the quarter. Lock found Johnson for an 86-yard touchdown the following play to cut OSU’s lead to nine. Hilton picked off Cornelius on OSU’s second drive of the quarter to give MU the ball back at its own 20-yard line. Rountree cut OSU’s lead to two with a 55-yard touchdown with 11:50 left. Knox had a huge block downfield on Rountree’s run.

After a failed fake punt attempt gave MU the ball at OSU’s 32-yard line, Tucker McCann’s go-ahead field goal was blocked to give the Cowboys the ball back. OSU converted a field goal on the ensuing drive.

Enter Lock and hopes for some late-game heroics. The Lee’s Summit native led Missouri downfield with 5:54 left and found Johnson on fourth down for a seven-yard gain to OSU’s 18-yard line. Rountree rushed for no gain before Lock’s failed run with 1:05 left sealed the victory for Oklahoma State.