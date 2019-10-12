Missouri Tigers bag homecoming victory, beat Ole Miss in convincing fashion at Faurot

Missouri running back Dawson Downing, a Bishop Miege grad, reaches the ball across the goal line to score a touchdown past Mississippi defensive back Jaylon Jones. AP

Missouri’s matchup with Ole Miss got off to a slow start Saturday, but eventually the Tigers broke away to win 38-27 on homecoming.

Missouri’s offense had several — and at times much-needed — sparks through the air.

Quarterback Kelly Bryant completed passes of 15 yards or more on 10 occasions Saturday, including a 17-yard scoring strike to Tyler Badie and a 49-yard pass to Badie in the third quarter. Bryant finished the night with 329 yards on 23 completions with a touchdown and interception.

Heading to the locker room with a 12-7 lead, the Tigers (5-1) were held to their lowest first-half point total of the year. They couldn’t generate much on the ground in the first half, tallying just 69 yards.

But their run game didn’t stay quiet for long.

A 41-yard touchdown run from Larry Rountree got Mizzou going again less than two minutes into the second half. Rountree found the end zone again with 1:02 left in the third quarter for a 1-yard score and finished the game with 126 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries.

The Tigers also had a surprise in the ground game: redshirt junior Dawson Downing.

A former walk-on from Bishop Miege in Kansas City, Downing has the second-most rushing yards on the team Saturday with 70 yards on six carries. That included his first collegiate touchdown, a 54-yard romp.

Johnathon Johnson was another highlight for the Tigers’ offense. The MU wideout had 73 receiving yards on six catches in the first half but saw just three balls thrown his way after the break. One was an incompletion; the two others went for 20 and 17 yards, respectively.

Johnson finished the night with eight catches for 110 yards.

Johnson had a confusing night on special teams, though. The team’s punt returner in the wake of an injury to Richaud Floyd, he muffed the first punt of the game and gave the ball back to the Rebels. That led to the first score for Ole Miss (3-4) and got Johnson temporarily replaced on punt returns by freshman Cade Musser.

Aside from allowing Ole Miss’ four scores, the Tigers’ defense came up big at crucial points Saturday.

Missouri defensive lineman Jatorian Hansford scooped up a fumble by Ole Miss quarterback John Rhys Plumlee on a messy handoff in the first quarter. Another key stand came at the end of the first half when Missouri kept Ole Miss out of the end zone on four consecutive plays and forced a turnover on downs at the Rebels’ 1-yard line.

Ole Miss went with a new look under center after halftime. Instead of sticking with Plumlee — which they’ve done the last couple of weeks — the Rebels alternated between Plumlee and Matt Corral, who saw his first significant playing time since a Week 3 loss to Cal.

Combined, the quarterbacks finished with 397 total yards. Plumlee scored all four of Ole Miss’ touchdowns.

Missouri’s kicker and punter, Tucker McCann, had an up-an-down evening on special teams. The senior was dependable on field goals — he was 4-for-4 from distances of 31, 48, 39 and 38 yards — but he couldn’t seem to nail things down on PATs, going 2-for-4 on extra points and missing his first two attempts.

The Tigers will look to continue their success next week when they travel to Nashville, Tennessee, to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores at 3 p.m.