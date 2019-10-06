Kelly Bryant OK, but Mizzou Tigers lose Kearney product Cale Garrett indefinitely

SHARE COPY LINK

Missouri football provided injury updates for two key players — quarterback Kelly Bryant and linebacker Cale Garrett — Sunday.

Garrett, who sat out the second half of Saturday’s 42-10 win over Troy, will have surgery to repair a pectoral tendon injury. The program did not provide a timetable for his return, saying he will be out indefinitely.

The senior linebacker who played at Kearney High had another big game Saturday, tallying five tackles and two interceptions. His second interception was returned 33 yards for his third touchdown in three weeks.

Through five games, Garrett leads the team with 43 tackles, and he’s recorded two sacks. He was also named SEC Defensive Player of the Week against South Carolina for a performance that included nine tackles and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.

Bryant — who took a gruesome hit to his left leg on a 6-yard touchdown throw with 1:12 left in the first half of Saturday’s win — sprained his knee and is expected to fully participate in practice this week. The quarterback didn’t return to Saturday’s game after the injury. He finished the day 12 for 19 with 221 yards and four total touchdowns.

MU also announced that punt returner Richaud Floyd is doubtful to play next week against Ole Miss due to a hamstring injury.

The next man up at Garrett’s position is junior Jamal Brooks, who’s listed as Garrett’s backup. Brooks has recorded eight tackles in five games this season.

In Garrett’s absence, the linebacker corps will now be bolstered by sophomore Nick Bolton, who’s enjoyed a successful first season as a starter. To this point, he’s second on the team in tackles with 36 and has two interceptions.