A ‘turnt’ Patrick Mahomes spoke to Texas Tech’s players before their Final Four win

Tech fans greet Patrick Mahomes, and Travis Kelce, at Final Four Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was at the Final Four in Minneapolis to see his Texas Tech Red Raiders and Travis Kelce joined his teammate at the game on April 6, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was at the Final Four in Minneapolis to see his Texas Tech Red Raiders and Travis Kelce joined his teammate at the game on April 6, 2019.

Patrick Mahomes was right at home Saturday, flexing his biceps and shooting imaginary arrows after big plays inside a NFL stadium packed with 70,000-plus fans.

But on this night, the Chiefs quarterback was a spectator. His alma mater, Texas Tech, was playing in the Final Four for the first time.

Mahomes is seemingly successful in almost every new pursuit — throwing touchdown passes with his off hand, crushing drives at Top Golf, taking swings off godfather and former MLB reliever LaTroy Hawkins. So of course Mahomes’ motivational speech worked, too.

“Riled us up,” Red Raiders senior Norense Odiase said after Tech’s 61-51 victory over Michigan State. “Got us ready....He was excited. You could see him: blood rushing, veins popping.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

“He was turnt.”

Tech sophomore Jarrett Culver grew up in Lubbock and became the Big 12 player of the year for the hometown Red Raiders. Only 40 minutes away from the national title, Culver said he “never would have thought Tech would get to this point.”

Culver was 0-for-6 from the floor in the first half and finished 3-for-12, but his three-pointer with 58 seconds left put Tech up by seven.

“When you got the MVP of the NFL talking to you,” he said, “you kind of get confidence.”

Culver said Mahomes’ message was to “go get what you earned.” Mahomes also said nothing would be given to them, so “Go and get it,” freshman Kyler Edwards said. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who also was at the game, joined Mahomes during the pregame meeting with the Red Raiders.

“It’s great to have Pat out here,” Culver said. “All of Lubbock supports him. We have his back and he has our back. Just having him out here is great energy for us and it’s a lot of love out of Pat.”