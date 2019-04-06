NCAA Tournament

Watch Patrick Mahomes arrive at Final Four in Minneapolis before Texas Tech-Sparty game

Patrick Mahomes arrives at Final Four in Minneapolis

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback arrives at U.S. Bank Stadium ahead of Texas Tech's Final Four matchup with the Michigan State Spartans. By
Up Next
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback arrives at U.S. Bank Stadium ahead of Texas Tech's Final Four matchup with the Michigan State Spartans. By
Minneapolis

Patrick Mahomes has arrived at the Final Four in Minneapolis.

The reigning NFL MVP and Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback is in town to cheer on his alma mater, Texas Tech, which was to take on Michigan State in the second national men’s basketball semifinal game on Saturday night.

Mahomes left the Radisson, the Red Raiders’ team hotel, and arrived during the first NCAA Tournament semifinal between Auburn and Virginia. He was quickly ushered from the bowls of a packed U.S. Bank Stadium, home of the Minnesota Vikings, to an upstairs suite.

Earlier, he tweeted that he’d taken batting practice with his godfather and former major-leaguer LaTroy Hawkins, who spent the first nine years of his MLB career with the Minnesota Twins.

The Red Raiders players watched the first half of the first semifinal, then retreated to their locker room to prepare for the tipoff of their own game against the Spartans.

Mahomes has been active in his support of Texas Tech throughout the tournament. He watched Tech play Nebraska in November at the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City the day after the Chiefs lost in overtime on the road against the Los Angeles Rams.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
  Comments  

Read Next

The basketball player formerly known as Prince remains Minnesota’s most famous hooper

NCAA Tournament

The basketball player formerly known as Prince remains Minnesota’s most famous hooper

As the Final Four returns to Minnesota, the late Prince had a basketball career of some renown along with his transcendant musical career.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE NCAA TOURNAMENT
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service