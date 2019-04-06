Watch Patrick Mahomes arrive at Final Four in Minneapolis before Texas Tech-Sparty game

Patrick Mahomes arrives at Final Four in Minneapolis Kansas City Chiefs quarterback arrives at U.S. Bank Stadium ahead of Texas Tech's Final Four matchup with the Michigan State Spartans. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Chiefs quarterback arrives at U.S. Bank Stadium ahead of Texas Tech's Final Four matchup with the Michigan State Spartans.

Patrick Mahomes has arrived at the Final Four in Minneapolis.

The reigning NFL MVP and Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback is in town to cheer on his alma mater, Texas Tech, which was to take on Michigan State in the second national men’s basketball semifinal game on Saturday night.

Mahomes left the Radisson, the Red Raiders’ team hotel, and arrived during the first NCAA Tournament semifinal between Auburn and Virginia. He was quickly ushered from the bowls of a packed U.S. Bank Stadium, home of the Minnesota Vikings, to an upstairs suite.

Pat Mahomes coming out of the Texas Tech team hotel (@Radisson) gets a loud “Raider Power” cheer. #FinalFour pic.twitter.com/54SrI0TMDr — Gopherated (@Gopherated) April 6, 2019

Earlier, he tweeted that he’d taken batting practice with his godfather and former major-leaguer LaTroy Hawkins, who spent the first nine years of his MLB career with the Minnesota Twins.

The Red Raiders players watched the first half of the first semifinal, then retreated to their locker room to prepare for the tipoff of their own game against the Spartans.

Mahomes has been active in his support of Texas Tech throughout the tournament. He watched Tech play Nebraska in November at the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City the day after the Chiefs lost in overtime on the road against the Los Angeles Rams.