Red Raiders beat MSU, join Virginia in Monday’s championship game at NCAA Final Four

Texas Tech’s Brandone Francis, right, shoots over Michigan State’s Xavier Tillman during the second half of Saturday night’s second Final Four semifinal in Minneapolis. AP

Texas Tech, which finished last in the Big 12 five seasons ago, will play for college basketball’s national championship.

The Red Raiders defeated Michigan State 61-51 in the Final Four here on Saturday and will meet Virginia on Monday night in the championship game of the NCAA Tournament, with both teams seeking their first men’s basketball title.

Jarrett Culver, who had been game on the offensive end most of the night, hit the game’s biggest shot when he swished a three-pointer from the top with a minute remaining to give the Red Raiders a 58-51 edge.

Culver, the Big 12 player of the year, didn’t score his first basket until nine minutes remained, but he came up big as Tech fought to hold off the Spartans.

Until then, senior guard Matt Mooney was the Red Raiders’ top gun. Mooney finished with 22 points and was the key figure in a second-half flurry.

The Tech lead grew to 48-35 on Mooney’s third straight three-pointer to the delight of Red Raiders fans, including NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes, who watched from a seat near the floor.

This was part of Tech’s sizzling second-half shooting display. When Mooney hit his third three, Tech had made 10 of its first 12 shots of the second half.

Mooney, who transferred to Tech from South Dakota, provided experienced and leadership in helping Tech capture its first Big 12 championship. Mooney entered the game averaging 11 points.

For most of Saturday’s game, Tech had gotten it done largely without production from Culver, who entered the game averaging 18.9 points.

But Culver helped the effort of defending Cassius Winston and did a solid job on the Big Ten player of the year.

Michigan State fought back from the big deficit, and when Henry Aaron hit a driving layup, the Spartans had sliced the deficit to 52-51 with 2:54 remaining.

But Culver made sure the Big 12 would be represented in the national championship game for the first time since Kansas lost to Kentucky for the 2012 title.

The Spartans won the Big Ten regular-season and tournament and defeated tournament favorite Duke to capture the East Region and advance to coach Tom Izzo’s eighth Final Four.

The Spartans were looking for their third NCAA title. The first came 30 years ago when Magic Johnson led Michigan State past Larry Bird and Indiana State.

But they lost this battle of defensive-minded teams. Michigan State shot a miserable 31.9 percent (15 of 47) from the floor and made only seven of 24 three-pointers. Winston finished with 16 but missed 12 of 16 shots.

And Tech, under third-year coach Chris Beard, will play for the national title after finishing last in the Big 12 in 2015.