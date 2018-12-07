Les Miles hires new offensive line coach: Luke Meadows

Les Miles has added a third member to his football staff at Kansas, hiring Luke Meadows as offensive line coach.

Meadows joins Chip Lindsey (offensive coordinator) and Chevis Jackson (cornerbacks) as Miles’ assistants.

“Luke is an outstanding coach at a position that is really instrumental to the success of our offense,” Miles said. “His familiarity with Chip and the style offense he wants to run is a huge asset to us as we look to implement the offense with our staff and players.”

Meadows spent the last two seasons as offensive line coach at Eastern Michigan. Before that, he worked two years at Southern Miss, where he was O-line coach and Lindsey was offensive coordinator.

“He is one of the best fundamental offensive line coaches I have been around,” Lindsey said of Meadows. “Another important thing about Luke, though, is the relationships he develops with his players. We share the same philosophy in that the relationships we build with our players at Kansas will be our No. 1 priority.”

Meadows, who has coached 21 seasons in all, had previous had stops at Garden City Community College, Florida Atlantic, South Dakota State and Wartburg (Iowa) College. Originally from Hot Springs, S.D., Meadows graduated from South Dakota State in 1999.