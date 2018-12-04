Les Miles’ new offensive coordinator comes to KU from Auburn

The Kansas football coaching staff is starting to take on an SEC feel.

New coach Les Miles, who spent the longest stint of his career at LSU, hired an offensive coordinator Tuesday: Chip Lindsey, who was offensive coordinator at Auburn the last two seasons.

“It is a great day when you can add a coach like Chip Lindsey to your staff,” Miles said.

In 2017, Lindsey led an Auburn offense that was just the eighth in SEC history to rush and pass for 3,000 yards. He’s also been offensive coordinator at Southern Miss (2014-15) and Arizona State (2016), and often has been credited for helping with the growth of Southern Miss quarterback Nick Mullens, who threw for 4,145 yards and 36 touchdowns in 2015.

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today. SUBSCRIBE NOW

“(Chip) has a proven track record of putting exciting, electric offenses on the field and he also has built a strong reputation of developing his players,” Miles said. “With the returning players we have on offense and the pieces that we are putting together now in recruiting, we have the potential to be much improved.”

A Madison, Ala. native, Lindsey previously was an offensive analyst at Auburn in 2013, and before that, he coached high school football in both Alabama and Georgia and also was quarterbacks coach at Troy for one season in 2010.

This is Miles’ second hire; on Sunday, KU announced the addition of Chevis Jackson — a former player for Miles at LSU — as the team’s cornerbacks coach.

Don't have a KC Star subscription? Help support our sports coverage If you already subscribe to The Star, thanks for your support. If not, our digital sports-only subscription is just $30 per year. It's your ticket to everything sports in Kansas City ... and beyond, and helps us produce sports coverage like this. CLICK TO SUBSCRIBE