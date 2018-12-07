KU star running back Pooka Williams arrested on suspicion of domestic battery

Kansas star running back Pooka Williams was arrested Thursday afternoon on suspicion of domestic battery, according to logs from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
KU coach Les Miles released a statement Friday.
“We are aware of a reported incident involving Pooka Williams and we are taking these allegations very seriously,” Miles said. “We have suspended Pooka from all team-related activities pending further investigation.”
According to a press release from the KU office of public safety, an 18-year-old female student reported Thursday that, during the early-morning hours Wednesday, she was in a “physical altercation” with a 19-year-old male in Stouffer Place Apartments. Chris J. Keary, KU’s director of public safety and chief of police, said he could not provide more details on the extent of that altercation.
The release stated that the 18-year-old female reported minor injuries that did not require medical attention. The 19-year-old male — Williams, based on the matching case numbers on the sheriff’s office logs — was interviewed and later arrested at the KU public safety office and booked into the Douglas County jail.
KU’s public safety office said the report would be forwarded to the Douglas County district attorney’s office.
In the offense report, the woman is listed as an acquaintance of Williams. The type of force alleged was “personal weapon,” meaning the use of a body part. Also, the type of injury was listed as “M,” which is an abbreviation for “apparent minor injury.”
Williams, who was the Big 12’s offensive freshman of the year and also a first-team all-Big 12 selection at both running back and kick returner, rushed for 1,125 yards last season.
