Les Miles makes first assistant coach hire: Chevis Jackson

Les Miles certainly will have familiarity with his first assistant coaching hire as Kansas’ football coach.

Chevis Jackson, who played for Miles at LSU from 2004-07, will be the team’s cornerbacks coach next season. KU announced the move Sunday night, making Jackson the first official member of Miles’ staff.

Jackson spent the last three seasons coaching cornerbacks at Ball State. In 2017, he was chosen Mid-American Conference recruiter of the year by 247Sports.

“Chevis is one of the top young coaches in the game,” Miles said. “He works hard to make a positive impact both on and off the field with the student-athletes he works with. He knows what it takes to be successful on the greatest stage in college football and will help instill that mindset to our program.”

Jackson started three years at cornerback for LSU and was a senior when the Tigers won the national championship in the 2007-08 season. He also played four seasons in the NFL from 2008-11 with five different teams.

Miles has not hired any other staff members yet, meaning he is still in search of both an offensive and defensive coordinator.

