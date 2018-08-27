Kansas Jayhawks vs. Nicholls State Colonels: Kickoff time, TV, five things to know

The Kansas football team rarely has to deal with expectations of a must-win game.
This season’s opener against Nicholls State, though, definitely qualifies as that.
KU, which has gone 3-33 in coach David Beaty’s three seasons, won’t have an easier contest than this one. Nicholls State is a good FCS team — ranked 17th in the preseason national poll — but even with KU in a rebuilding stage, there still should be a discernible difference between the two programs.
With a win? KU can fully focus on efforts on ending a 46-game road losing streak next week against Central Michigan.
A loss, though, would be a major setback for a program trying to regain respectability.
The details
Kickoff: 6 p.m. Saturday
Where: Memorial Stadium, Lawrence
TV: Jayhawk Network (ESPN+ streaming, KMCI (Channel 38) in KC area, or Cox Cable elsewhere in Kansas)
Radio: WHB (810 AM) in Kansas City, KFH (1240 AM) in Wichita
Tickets: $20-55
Five things to know
- The Colonels have been competitive recently against FBS foes. Nicholls State was tied with Texas A&M in the fourth quarter last season before falling 24-14, and the previous year, it lost by two to ninth-ranked Georgia in Athens.
- Peyton Bender will be KU’s starting quarterback. Beaty announced his decision on social media last week, then said during Monday’s Big 12 teleconference that the senior Bender had shown improved leadership and ball security in fall practices.
- This should mark the debuts for two talented KU newcomers from Louisiana. Cornerback Corione Harris and running back Pooka Williams are KU’s first-ever top-200 Rivals recruits signed out of high school, and both are expected to play immediately as true freshmen.
- Five bucks will get you the game on TV or online. KU Athletics announced last week that it had partnered with streaming service ESPN+, meaning all KU fans can get the games blackout-free for a subscription fee of $4.99 per month. KU football fans might find this month especially worth the cost (the service can be canceled at any time), as the Jayhawks’ second game against Central Michigan also will be available on ESPN+.
- An NFL great will be honored. Denver Broncos three-time Pro Bowl cornerback Chris Harris will be added to the team’s ring of honor during Saturday’s game. Quarterback Todd Reesing (Sept. 15) and tight end/tackle Larry Brown (Oct. 27) will be inducted at later home dates.
Comments