Here's when Todd Reesing, Chris Harris will be inducted into KU's ring of honor

The best statistical quarterback in Kansas football history will go into the program's ring of honor this season.
Todd Reesing, who played for the Jayhawks from 2006-09, will be recognized during the Jayhawks' Sept. 15 home game against Rutgers. He is one of three players who will earn that distinction this season, joining cornerback Chris Harris and tight end/tackle Larry Brown.
Reesing holds KU's all-time records for touchdowns, passing yards, completion percentage and total offensive yards. During his junior season in 2007, he helped lead KU to a 12-1 record, which included a victory over Virginia Tech in the 2008 Orange Bowl.
Harris, who will be honored before KU's season opener against Nicholls State on Sept. 1, has had a distinguished NFL career. A three-time Pro Bowler, Harris has spent all eight of his seasons with the Denver Broncos after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2010. He also won Super Bowl 50 with the organization and was a first-team All-Pro in 2016.
Brown, who played for KU from 1967-70, won four Super Bowls with the Pittsburgh Steelers as a tight end and tackle while also making three Pro Bowls. He will be added to the ring of honor during KU's home game against TCU on Oct. 27.
KU football also will be commemorating the champions of the 1968 Orange Bowl (on Oct. 27) and the 2008 Insight Bowl (on Sept. 1) during home games this season.
Last year, the Jayhawks added cornerback Aqib Talib and offensive lineman Anthony Collins into the stadium's ring of honor.
