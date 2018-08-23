Jayhawk Network now open to more KU fans, blackout-free. Here’s how to get it

Kansas fans who were previously blacked out trying to watch games on Jayhawk Network now have a new way to access that content.
KU Athletics announced Thursday that the network, which airs 200 live events, including one football game and six men’s basketball games, will be available live and blackout-free to all fans through ESPN+ — an online subscription service that costs $4.99 per month.
Previously, Jayhawk Network was only available through certain cable packages, which led to some KU fans being blacked out from the games in the state of Kansas and the Kansas City metro area.
“We are thrilled to have an inclusive and expanded media coverage solution for our KU alumni and fans,” KU athletic director Jeff Long said.
In addition to ESPN+, some Jayhawk Network programming will continue to be available on KMCI (Channel 38) in Kansas City, Spectrum Sports, Midco Sports Network and Cox Cable. The football game, six basketball games, Late Night in the Phog and the spring football game will air on KMCI and Cox Cable in addition to ESPN+.
KU also announced Thursday that its in-house video department, Rock Chalk Video, will be producing Jayhawk Network content in 2018-19. Over the last four years, KC-based Spectrum Sports was in charge, though that was before the company reduced its staff in June.
Jayhawk Network’s programming also includes “Jayhawk Gameday Live,” which is a 30-minute pregame and 60-minute postgame show for each football and men’s basketball contest.
